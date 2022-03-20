AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
Perth Glory have sacked coach Richard Garcia.
Head coach Richard Garcia has been sacked by Perth Glory after a run of poor results in the ALM. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS
  • soccer

Garcia pays price for Perth Glory ALM woes

Justin Chadwick March 20, 2022

Perth Glory have sacked coach Richard Garcia and his assistant Steven McGarry following an ugly 4-1 loss to Brisbane Roar that was deemed “hard to watch”.

Saturday night’s defeat extended Glory’s winless run to seven matches and left them on the bottom of the A-League Men ladder.

Former Sydney, Newcastle and Glory midfielder Ruben Zadkovich will take over as coach for the remainder of the season, with Chris Coyne appointed as his assistant.

Garcia had big shoes to fill after taking over as coach from Tony Popovic in September, 2020.

Glory missed out on finals action by five points in Garcia’s first season in charge.

But the wheels fell off this year as injuries and hub life took its toll on the young squad.

The recent run of poor results upon the team finally returning home proved to be the final blow, with Glory snaring just one point from their string of four consecutive home matches.

It left them 10 points adrift of sixth spot, and the 4-1 loss to Brisbane was simply too hard to stomach.

Owner Tony Sage and chief executive Tony Pignata met on Sunday morning to make the decision, and they phoned Garcia to tell him the bad news.

“We just haven’t been happy with the results over the last few weeks,” Pignata said. 

“I know we’ve had COVID thrown in and travel, but at the end of the day it is about results and getting results, and we’re on the bottom of the table.

“And our performance last night was not great, it was hard to watch, we just felt we needed a change and we decided this morning to change the coach and assistant coach.

“It was a tough call to make and ring someone and tell them their employment has been terminated. But he was professional, he understood.

“He was very philosophical about it. Richie’s a great person, as Steve is.” 

Pignata said Zadkovich and Coyne now have the perfect chance to audition for the full-time gig.

“As I said to Ruben and Coyney this morning, they’ve got 10 games to show us they want the job, and then we’ll reassess at the end of the (season),” Pignata said.

“And if we have to open it up, we’ll open it up and go through a proper process. 

“But at the moment they’ve got the role and they’ve got an opportunity to show the club they want to continue on next year and beyond.”

There were high hopes the arrival of former Liverpool star Daniel Sturridge to partner Bruno Fornaroli up front would help transform Glory into a legitimate title contender.

But Sturridge has been limited to five cameos off the bench for a total of 93 minutes this season due to a string of injuries and COVID-19 disruptions.

Sturridge is sidelined with a groin injury, but Garcia was hopeful of regaining the former England international within the next fortnight.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.