Garcia pays price for Perth Glory ALM woes

Perth Glory have sacked coach Richard Garcia and his assistant Steven McGarry following an ugly 4-1 loss to Brisbane Roar that was deemed “hard to watch”.

Saturday night’s defeat extended Glory’s winless run to seven matches and left them on the bottom of the A-League Men ladder.

Former Sydney, Newcastle and Glory midfielder Ruben Zadkovich will take over as coach for the remainder of the season, with Chris Coyne appointed as his assistant.

Garcia had big shoes to fill after taking over as coach from Tony Popovic in September, 2020.

Glory missed out on finals action by five points in Garcia’s first season in charge.

But the wheels fell off this year as injuries and hub life took its toll on the young squad.

The recent run of poor results upon the team finally returning home proved to be the final blow, with Glory snaring just one point from their string of four consecutive home matches.

It left them 10 points adrift of sixth spot, and the 4-1 loss to Brisbane was simply too hard to stomach.

Owner Tony Sage and chief executive Tony Pignata met on Sunday morning to make the decision, and they phoned Garcia to tell him the bad news.

“We just haven’t been happy with the results over the last few weeks,” Pignata said.

“I know we’ve had COVID thrown in and travel, but at the end of the day it is about results and getting results, and we’re on the bottom of the table.

“And our performance last night was not great, it was hard to watch, we just felt we needed a change and we decided this morning to change the coach and assistant coach.

“It was a tough call to make and ring someone and tell them their employment has been terminated. But he was professional, he understood.

“He was very philosophical about it. Richie’s a great person, as Steve is.”

Pignata said Zadkovich and Coyne now have the perfect chance to audition for the full-time gig.

“As I said to Ruben and Coyney this morning, they’ve got 10 games to show us they want the job, and then we’ll reassess at the end of the (season),” Pignata said.

“And if we have to open it up, we’ll open it up and go through a proper process.

“But at the moment they’ve got the role and they’ve got an opportunity to show the club they want to continue on next year and beyond.”

There were high hopes the arrival of former Liverpool star Daniel Sturridge to partner Bruno Fornaroli up front would help transform Glory into a legitimate title contender.

But Sturridge has been limited to five cameos off the bench for a total of 93 minutes this season due to a string of injuries and COVID-19 disruptions.

Sturridge is sidelined with a groin injury, but Garcia was hopeful of regaining the former England international within the next fortnight.