Jessica Fox.
Aussie Jess Fox has won the overall Women's K1 World Cup Crown after her success in Paris. Image by AP PHOTO
  • canoeing and kayaking

Gold again for Jess Fox in perfect Paris Games test

AAP October 7, 2023

In the perfect warm-up for next year’s Paris Games, Australia’s Jess Fox has claimed gold at the Canoe Slalom World Cup Final at the 2024 Olympic venue.

Two weeks after winning two gold and bronze medals at the World Championships in London, the victory in Vaires-Sur-Marne on the outskirts of Paris on Friday saw Fox claim the overall Women’s K1 World Cup Crown, having won four of the five World Cups.

“It’s amazing to wrap up the season, winning the overall World Cup,” Fox said.

“It’s been an amazing year, I’ve won four out of the five World Cups races … it’s a good show of consistency and it was great to race,”

“It was our first race on the Paris Olympic course so it’s good to get a feel for it and see what it’ll be like next year.

Australia’s Olympic C1 champion took victory in a total time of 100.78 sec, beating Corinna Kuhnle of Austria (102.37) and Poland’s Klaudia Zwolinska (102.73) – who also finished third in London a fortnight ago.

“I really enjoyed racing here, which is a good sign I think,” Fox added.

“There was an amazing crowd here, lots of kids, they were just screaming the whole time, so super loud, energetic which was awesome.

“It’s been a long season, what I learned from Tokyo is you can’t have a perfect preparation leading into an Olympics, you have to be adaptable.”

The 29-year-old triple Olympian will now turn her attention to Women’s C1 as she eyes off the dual crowns, currently sitting on top of the World Cup ladder.

In the Men’s C1, Kaylen Bassett finished 20th overall to be the best-placed Australian.

