AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Kieran Foran has agreed to terms with Gold Coast.
Veteran half Kieran Foran will join Gold Coast on a two-year NRL deal from the 2023 season. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Gold Coast confirm Foran NRL move for 2023

Murray Wenzel May 8, 2022

Gold Coast coach Justin Holbrook says Kieran Foran’s arrival next season from Manly will be invaluable for “not just the halves, but the whole team”.

The 31-year-old’s two-year deal was made official on Sunday, with the off-contract premiership winner set to join the Titans from 2023 on a deal reportedly worth close to $800,000.

It comes with the club on a five-game losing streak and sitting equal last with a 2-7 record after allowing captain and established halfback Jamal Fogarty an early exit from his contract to join Canberra this season.

Young playmaking duo AJ Brimson and Toby Sexton have struggled to form a partnership, not helped by injury to fellow young gun fullback Jayden Campbell.

Holbrook hopes Foran, who turns 32 later this year, will return some stability to a side that finished eighth last year and had expected to climb higher in 2022.

“Kieran brings a wealth of experience to our squad and this will be invaluable for not just the halves, but the whole team,” Holbrook said of the 246-gamer.

“He is a world-class player who has played in big matches and he will help bring along the young halves in our squad, as well as provide immediate impact on the field from next year.

“We know we have some great Gold Coast juniors coming through and Kieran will support that transition over the coming seasons.”

Retired champion halfback Cooper Cronk said the swoop was a no-brainer for the Gold Coast.

“I understand both sides, if I’m the Titans and he’s an experienced half I’m going after him,” Cronk told Fox Sports.

“They absolutely need someone like Kieran Foran … Kieran bleeds Manly, he is the Northern Beaches, he’s won a competition. 

“He’s been a very good player going back there (after stints with Canterbury, the Warriors and Parramatta), he’s found that form that’s made him one of the stars.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.