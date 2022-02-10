AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
Ben King
Gold Coast Suns young gun Ben King will miss the entire AFL season after tearing his ACL. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

Gold Coast’s King to miss AFL season

Steve Larkin February 11, 2022

Gold Coast’s key forward Ben King will miss the entire AFL season after scans confirmed he needs a knee reconstruction.

In a major blow to the Suns’ quest to make the AFL finals for the first time, the gun forward will soon be sent for surgery on his right knee.

King, the linchpin of Gold Coast’s forward line, was hurt in a marking contest at training on Thursday.

Scans revealed a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

“Unfortunately Ben has ruptured his ACL in his right knee in a pretty simple marking contest that he’d been in many times before,” Gold Coast’s football manager Wanye Campbell said in a statement on Friday.

“Whenever someone goes down with an ACL, it’s shattering for a start.

“He’s got a really strong family and we’ve got some really good support around him from the footy club.

“It’s not ideal by any stretch but we know Ben’s strength of character will see him attack the challenge in a positive manner.”

King, the No.6 pick at the 2018 national draft, has emerged as one of the competition’s premier forwards in his 53 games for the Suns.

The 21-year-old has kicked 89 goals across three seasons but the significant injury means he may have played his last game for the Queensland-based club.

King, originally from Melbourne, is out of contract at the end of 2022 and is certain to attract keen interest from Victorian clubs.

His twin brother Max has played 38 games for St Kilda and is contracted until the end of 2026, having signed a four-year extension last year.

The Saints have made no secret of their desire to lure Ben to the club.

Max King ruptured an ACL during the twins’ 2018 draft year and will be a sounding board for Ben during his rehabilitation.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.