Gold Coast’s King to miss AFL season

Gold Coast’s key forward Ben King will miss the entire AFL season after scans confirmed he needs a knee reconstruction.

In a major blow to the Suns’ quest to make the AFL finals for the first time, the gun forward will soon be sent for surgery on his right knee.

King, the linchpin of Gold Coast’s forward line, was hurt in a marking contest at training on Thursday.

Scans revealed a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

“Unfortunately Ben has ruptured his ACL in his right knee in a pretty simple marking contest that he’d been in many times before,” Gold Coast’s football manager Wanye Campbell said in a statement on Friday.

“Whenever someone goes down with an ACL, it’s shattering for a start.

“He’s got a really strong family and we’ve got some really good support around him from the footy club.

“It’s not ideal by any stretch but we know Ben’s strength of character will see him attack the challenge in a positive manner.”

King, the No.6 pick at the 2018 national draft, has emerged as one of the competition’s premier forwards in his 53 games for the Suns.

The 21-year-old has kicked 89 goals across three seasons but the significant injury means he may have played his last game for the Queensland-based club.

King, originally from Melbourne, is out of contract at the end of 2022 and is certain to attract keen interest from Victorian clubs.

His twin brother Max has played 38 games for St Kilda and is contracted until the end of 2026, having signed a four-year extension last year.

The Saints have made no secret of their desire to lure Ben to the club.

Max King ruptured an ACL during the twins’ 2018 draft year and will be a sounding board for Ben during his rehabilitation.