Gooch boost but Australia’s Smith charging at LIV Golf

American Talor Gooch has extended his lead to five shots but Cameron Smith is on the charge at the LIV Golf tournament in Adelaide.

Gooch has posted two birdies in six holes to move to 12 under in Saturday’s second round at the Grange Golf Club.

The 31-year-old is five strokes clear of Pat Perez and South Africa’s Dean Burmester, at seven under.

A group of big-names including Smith, Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka are in a chasing pack at six under.

Australia’s Smith has carded four birdies in five holes while fellow major winner Mickelson is running hot with five birdies in a six-hole stretch.

Spain’s Sergio Garcia visited a bar on one hole and bushes the next. The unrelated incidents came as he dropped two early shots to slip to three under.

Gooch, after shooting 10 under in the opening round, was taking a simple approach.

“With the energy of the crowds, I want to win,” he said of the 35,000-strong sell-out crowds.

“But I know thinking about and focusing on winning is not how you win.

“For me, just go out there, try to hit a bunch of fairways, hit a bunch of greens, see if we can make the putts.”