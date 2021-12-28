AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
CRICKET ASHES AUSTRALIA ENGLAND
A ban on sculling beers at the MCG has been labelled embarrassing by people on social media. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

‘Good enough for Hawke’, scull ban slammed

Karen Sweeney December 28, 2021

Bob Hawke could scull a beer in 11 seconds and was cheered by crowds when he downed one at the Sydney Test in 2012.

But if he’d done the same thing at the Boxing Day Test at the MCG this year, chances are he’d have been booted out.

Many tried to live up to the former prime minister’s famous talent during the brief two-and-a-bit days of play, which saw Australia demolish England to win the Ashes, but security and Victoria Police had the last laugh.

Beer cup snakes were also rapidly dismantled.

The harsh action has been labelled as embarrassing by people on social media, with many questioning what Mr Hawke would have thought.

Some jokingly suggested beer cup snakes were banned because they would put cleaners out of work, while others questioned how fast was too fast to finish a beer.

Some called the eviction of people for sculling mid-strength beers unAustralian and an over-reach.

State opposition leader Matthew Guy was among the critics.

“If it was good enough for former prime minister Bob Hawke to scull a beer at the cricket then let’s not go over the top (with rules),” he said on Tuesday.

He said Victorians have had such a hard two years they should be allowed to have a bit of fun.

“If it’s a beer or two to scull, good luck to them,” he said.

“I’m a public schoolboy, I reckon it’s a great thing to do sometimes.”

In a statement, Victoria Police said they often receive reports about drunk people behaving offensively and affecting the enjoyment of others.

“Sculling of alcohol is associated with intoxication and disruptive behaviour, which can lead to other public order issues,” they said.

“We have a strong focus on the responsible consumption of alcohol to ensure all patrons are able to enjoy the cricket safely.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.