The Royal Children’s Hospital in Melbourne.
Victorians raised a record $23 million for this year's Royal Children's Hospital Good Friday Appeal. Image by Tracey Nearmy/AAP PHOTOS
  • charity

Good Friday Appeal raises record $23m for sick kids

Duncan Murray April 8, 2023

An annual fundraising appeal for Melbourne’s Royal Children’s Hospital has raised a record $23 million as Victorians dug deep for the cause.

It is the most ever raised in the event’s almost 100-year history.

An all-day telethon broadcast live across Victoria on Good Friday helped draw in donations, including more than $4 million from rural and regional communities.

Fundraising activities included a sheep shearathon in Corowa, a family fun day in Inverleigh and a country music show in Traralgon.

On behalf of the federal government, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese committed $6 million to the cause over the next three years, while the Victorian government committed an additional $1 million.

Good Friday Appeal executive director, Rebecca Cowan said the record figure couldn’t have been reached without dedicated communities across the state coming together for the kids.

“We understand that it has been, and continues to be, a very challenging time for many, and we send our heartfelt thanks to those who continue to give what they can to create meaningful change for sick children and their families,” she said.

Donations to the appeal go towards life-saving projects including cardiac care, and programs to support children’s mental health and those with chronic illnesses.

Premier Daniel Andrews said the hospital had a place in the hearts of all Victorians.

“All of us as Victorians take great comfort in knowing that we have not just a good children’s hospital but the best pediatric centre of care anywhere in the world right here in our city,” he said.

As the state’s major specialist pediatric hospital and the site of the nationally funded centres for cardiac and liver transplantation, it cares for local kids as well as many from across Australia and overseas.

Since 1931, the Good Friday Appeal has raised $444 million to keep the hospital at the forefront of research and care.

