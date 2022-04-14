AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Labor leader Anthony Albanese
Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese will hold their first campaign debate on Wednesday. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Good Friday campaign detente for leaders

Dominic Giannini April 15, 2022

Leaders have entered into a campaigning detente for Good Friday but are expected to be on the road again for Easter Saturday.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Labor leader Anthony Albanese are due to attend church services, with limited official campaign events to take place. 

The leaders are expected to then rejoin the hustings on Saturday before breaking again for Easter Sunday.

Mr Morrison and Mr Albanese have also confirmed they will go head-to-head on Wednesday in their first debate of the election campaign.

The leaders will face questions from audience members in Brisbane in what is being billed as a “people’s forum” of undecided voters hosted by Sky News and the Courier Mail.

It comes after the prime minister cancelled a planned speech at a defence conference in Tasmania on Thursday afternoon after a car in his security detail crashed and rolled en route to the event. 

Mr Morrison wasn’t involved in the crash and four police officers were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

The driver of the other vehicle involved was unhurt.

The prime minister is under pressure over his captain’s pick for the seat of Warringah Katherine Deves, who was forced to apologise after a clip of her comparing her activism to Nazi resistance resurfaced.

Ms Deves founded the lobby group Save Women’s Sport, which aims to stop trans-women from participating in women’s sports.

“Many people would say to themselves … oh I would have been part of the French Resistance, the underground,” she said on a YouTube podcast in February 2021.

“When all of this was happening and no one was speaking out, I thought ‘this is it’, this is the moment in my life when I am going to have to stand up and say something.”

Ms Deves recently deleted her Twitter account after she came under fire for anti-trans posts, including claiming “half of all males with trans identities are sex offenders” and claiming transgender children were “surgically mutilated and sterilised”.

While standing by the substance of her comments, she told Nine Newspapers, “In my dedication to fighting for the rights of women and girls, my language has on occasion been unacceptable”.

“It has hurt people, and detracted from my arguments. I apologise for such language and the hurt that I have caused.”

Mr Morrison was also under fire on Thursday when reporters pushed him on failing to introduce integrity commission legislation to parliament in the last term of government, despite promising to do so at the 2019 election.

Mr Morrison denies breaking his promise, saying the government had detailed legislation but didn’t introduce it because Labor said it wouldn’t support it.

“Our proposal is there, it is clear, it is detailed. On many pieces of legislation, I don’t go through theatrical exercises in the Parliament. What I do as a seek to have legislation passed,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Albanese was forced to clarify his party’s border policy after saying boat turnbacks would mean there wouldn’t be a need for offshore processing.

Mr Albanese said he supported boat turnbacks and the preference was not to have people in offshore detention.

“At the moment, there aren’t people who have gone into offshore detention in recent times because the boats have been turned back. It’s been effective,” he said.

But the opposition leader reiterated his support for offshore detention. 

