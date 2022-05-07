‘Good guy’ Ange is bringing joy to Celtic

Ange Postecoglou won’t be hanging around to see if the formality of his Celtic side officially being crowned champions of Scotland happens on Sunday.

Instead, he reckons he’ll be off to the movies with his kids in Glasgow to watch ‘The Bad Guys’ while Rangers embark on a mission impossible at Ibrox to keep their doomed Premiership title hopes somehow still flickering.

Meanwhile, Celtic fans will still be toasting their favourite Australian ‘Good Guy’, who’s restored the feelgood factor at Parkhead by all but sealing Celtic’s 52nd Scottish championship.

Their love affair with Postecoglou was there for all to see on Saturday as he blew kisses towards a sea of green following the 4-1 win over Hearts that, all but mathematically, guarantees the title.

It puts Celtic nine points clear of Rangers, who have three games left but also have a 22-goal deficit to make up.

The title will be officially Celtic’s if Rangers don’t win their match at home to Dundee United.

If they do win, Postecoglou’s men could cement their triumph with a point at Dundee United on Wednesday.

Would Postecoglou be glued to news of the Rangers game?

“As I’ve said before, my boys take charge,” smiled the dad-of-three.

“There’s a new flick out called ‘The Bad Guys’, so that’s on the agenda.”

However Celtic’s victory is concluded, though, Postecoglou recognised it was a day for celebration for the 60,000-strong crowd.

“There is nothing wrong with enjoying the journey,” he said.

“It’s not always just about the destination.

“I thought it was a top performance from the boys and for us that’s the greatest reward you can get – to see the joy it brings other people.

“Whether that’s your own family and the people who love you, or the supporters who love this football club.

“I said to the players there’s many ways to hit a finish line but it’s always nicer if you burst through it, so that’s what we plan to do in the next couple of games.”

The joyous scenes were testament to the remarkable influence former Socceroos boss Postecoglou has had since taking over a demoralised club in June last year.

Celtic had lost their way as Rangers ruled the Scottish roost but Postecoglou, originally perceived at Parkhead as ‘Ange who?’, has become a cult figure after rejuvenating their fortunes.

The 56-year-old has restored the club’s attacking identity while bringing in fresh ideas and personnel as his new-look Celtic have taken two trophies in his opening season following the League Cup success in December.

It felt fitting that Celtic’s victory on Saturday should come courtesy of goals from four of Postecoglou’s inspired signings – Daizen Maeda, Kyogo Furuhashi, Matt O’Riley and Giorgos Giakoumakis.

Hearts had spoiled the party atmosphere early with a third-minute goal from Ellis Sims before Maeda and Furuhashi, both identified by Postecoglou during his successful spell in Japan, hit back before the break.

English-born Denmark Under-21 international O’Riley then fired in the decisive third after the break, before Greek international Giakoumakis sealed the deal in the final minute.

It all enhances Postecoglou’s standing as the most successful manager Australian soccer has ever produced.

He’s coached title-winning teams in his homeland at South Melbourne and Brisbane Roar, in Japan with Yokohama F. Marinos and now Scotland, as well as taking the Socceroos to the World Cup after guiding them to the Asian Cup title.