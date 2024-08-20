Goodwin reiterates Petracca will be staying at Demons

Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin insists the club has all the time to allow disgruntled superstar Christian Petracca to feel happy again following a traumatic period in his career.

The Norm Smith medallist has addressed teammates for the first time since reports emerged he was considering his future at the Demons.

Petracca is yet to address the speculation publicly, but Goodwin believes Monday’s meeting with players was an important moment for the 28-year-old.

He suffered a lacerated spleen, punctured lung and four broken ribs when crunched by an accidental knee from Collingwood captain Darcy Moore during the King’s Birthday match in June.

Petracca spoke numerous times on radio and TV about the traumatic fallout of those season-ending injuries, but has stayed quiet during the past few weeks.

“With any trauma, it takes time,” Goodwin said on Tuesday.

“But we’ve got all the time that we need for Christian.

“It’s important for us to make sure he’s really happy and healthy and feeling really invigorated about the game and that’s what we want for him.”

Christian Petracca walks past Simon Goodwin and the Demons bench after his injury against the Pies. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

Petracca is contracted at Melbourne until the end of 2029, making a move elsewhere incredibly difficult if he got to the point he wanted out.

As he did six days earlier when also backing in fellow star Clayton Oliver, Goodwin reiterated Petracca’s future was at Melbourne.

“Christian’s going to be at this footy club for the next five years,” Goodwin said.

“He’s got five years to go on his contract, and he’s going to be part of the red and blue.

“Part of this process is to give a greater, deeper level of understanding of what he’s gone through, and then to move forward together as one.

“That’s the plan that we’ve all got, is to be fully connected and together as one, and Christian’s going to be at the footy club for the next five years.”

Petracca was at Casey Fields for Melbourne’s training session ahead of their final game of the season on Friday when they clash with Collingwood at the MCG.

The four-time All-Australian is still on the mend from his injuries and has only just returned to light duties.

“As the off-season unfolds, we’ll certainly be in a position to start to build him up … but it’s a slow process,” Goodwin said.

“We’ll listen to the experts, work closely with the doctors and the trauma specialists to get all the information that we need, but we’re confident that he’ll be ready to go, come the start of pre-season (training).”

Goodwin also said premiership hero Jack Viney was “very close” to inking a new deal to remain at the club, despite having a year to run on his current contract.

Jack Viney was hard to stop during Melbourne’s last-out win over the Suns. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS

Viney’s looming signature comes after North Melbourne pursued him hard to work with a young, rebuilding group at the Kangaroos.

North coach Alastair Clarkson raised eyebrows in a radio interview when he confirmed they were targeting the Demons vice-captain, less than 24 hours after he refused to comment when asked about Viney.

“Look, it’s something I wouldn’t do, talk about players from other clubs and where they’re at and what they’re doing from a list management perspective,” Goodwin said of Clarkson’s comments.

“But every coach is a little bit different in that space.

“I think what it shows is the respect that people have for Jack Viney and the type of player and person that he is.”