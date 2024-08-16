AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
A file photo depicting a technology theme
The pros and cons of AI tools will be on the agenda at a hearing featuring top tech companies. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS
  • technology (general)

Google, Meta and Microsoft to weigh in on Australian AI

Jennifer Dudley-Nicholson
August 16, 2024

Four of the world’s biggest companies will be questioned about the risks and benefits of adopting AI tools in Australia as part of a national inquiry into the technology. 

Representatives from Google, Meta, Microsoft and Amazon will appear before the Adopting Artificial Intelligence inquiry in Canberra on Friday in its fifth public hearing. 

The firms, which are responsible for AI tools including Gemini, Meta AI and Copilot, are expected to face questions about how businesses could deploy the technology but also ways in which it has been misused. 

Microsoft is also the largest investor in OpenAI, which owns ChatGPT, although the firm operates independently. 

The inquiry was called in March and is tasked with examining AI trends, errors, bias and opportunities, as well as its impact on elections and the environment. 

Previous hearings have heard calls for restrictions to be issued for the use of AI tools in fields such as healthcare, media and art.

SA Health Excellence and Innovation in Health commissioner Keith McNeill told the committee’s last hearing that doctors were already “using ChatGPT to generate their discharge summaries” in the absence of rules. 

Groups including the Australian Information Industry Association have argued local businesses and governments would benefit from greater investments in AI and Australia risks missing out on greater productivity and innovation if the technology is not used more widely. 

The parliamentary committee is expected to release its findings in September. 

