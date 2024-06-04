AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Caitlin Foord.
Caitlin Foord has been named in Australia's squad for the Olympic Games in France. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS
  • soccer

Gorry, Foord named in Matildas Olympics squad

George Clarke June 4, 2024

Tony Gustavsson has gambled on the fitness of Caitlin Foord and Katrina Gorry, naming the injured duo in his squad for the Matildas’ Olympics campaign.

Midfielder Gorry (ankle) and striker Foord (hamstring) both missed Australia’s final pre-Paris hit-out against China in Sydney on Monday night.

Foord’s injury is of less concern but comes with the Matildas already missing captain and chief goalscorer Sam Kerr. 

Gorry, who is arguably Australia’s most influential player, hasn’t played a competitive match since injuring herself playing for club side West Ham. 

“I know that this team will give everything for the coat of arms and will represent Australia to the best of their ability in the true Aussie way,” Gustavsson said.

The coach named his 18-strong squad in Sydney on Tuesday, with four players selected on an ‘alternate’ list. 

Courtney Nevin, retiring goalkeeper Lydia Williams, Sharn Freier and fullback Charlotte Grant are the quartet on standby.

Grant is the most unfortunate casualty having done a solid job standing in for first-choice right-back Ellie Carpenter, who missed 12 months of action in the build-up to last year’s World Cup with an anterior cruciate ligament injury. 

Australia kick off their group stage fixtures against Germany in Marseille on July 25 before facing Zambia and the USA. 

MATILDAS OLYMPIC SQUAD 

Goalkeepers: Mackenzie Arnold, Teagan Micah

Defenders: Ellie Carpenter, Steph Catley (capt), Clare Hunt, Alanna Kennedy, Clare Polkinghorne, Kaitlyn Torpey

Midfielders: Kyra Cooney-Cross, Katrina Gorry, Emily van Egmond, Clare Wheeler, Tameka Yallop

Forwards: Caitlin Foord, Mary Fowler, Michelle Heyman, Hayley Raso, Cortnee Vine

Alternates: Lydia Williams, Sharn Freier, Charlotte Grant, Courtney Nevin.

