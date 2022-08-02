AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
A group of soldiers and two Combat Reconnaissance Vehicles.
The government has announced a major review of the Australian Defence Force. Image by Glenn Hunt/AAP PHOTOS
  • defence

Government announces defence force review

AAP August 3, 2022

The federal government has announced a major strategic review of the Australian Defence Force to ensure it’s well positioned to meet future security challenges.

The review, the first since 2012, will be led by retired Air Chief Marshal Sir Angus Houston and former Labor defence minister Stephen Smith.

They will undertake the most comprehensive reassessment of the military in 35 years in the face of potential “state-on-state conflict”.

Their recommendations on the ADF’s structure, force posture and ­preparedness from 2023 to 2033 and beyond are expected to be presented to the government by March 2023 at the latest.

“In 2020, the Defence Strategic Update identified that changes in Australia’s strategic environment are accelerating more rapidly than predicted in the 2012 Force Posture Review,” Defence Minister Richard Marles said in a joint statement with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

“This necessitates an immediate analysis of where and how ­defence assets and personnel are best positioned to protect Australia and its national interests.

“It also requires an assessment of defence’s force structure and Integrated Investment Program.”

Mr Marles said the review will also consider how Australia’s capabilities can be “better integrate and operate” with the United States, the United Kingdom and other key partners.

According to the review’s terms of reference, the world is undergoing significant strategic realignment. 

“Military modernisation, technological disruption and the risk of state-on-state conflict are complicating Australia’s strategic circumstances,” it says.

“These strategic changes demand the Australian government re-assess the capabilities and posture of the ADF and broader Department of Defence.”

The review will be informed by intelligence and strategic assessments of the most concerning threats to Australia’s security.

Mr Albanese said Mr Smith, a West Australian who was defence minister from 2010 to 2013, and Sir Angus bring a depth of experience to the task.

“Professor Smith and Sir Angus bring a unique blend of knowledge and experience to their role as independent leads,” he said.

Sir Angus joined the air force in 1970 before rising through the ranks to become Chief of Air Force in 2001.

In 2005, he was appointed Chief of the Defence Force, before retiring in 2011.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.