Government challenged over superannuation changes

The Albanese government has been accused of breaking an election promise and shifting the goal posts on superannuation.

Starting from 2025/26, the concessional tax rate applied to future earnings for balances above $3 million will be lifted from 15 per cent to 30 per cent – impacting about 80,000 Australians.

The 15 per cent rate will still apply to balances under $3 million.

The change is expected to generate $2 billion in the first full year and $3.2 billion over five years, which will go back into the budget rather than be spent.

The start of the change has been pushed into the next term of government, meaning voters will get a say on the policy at an election due in the first half of 2025.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the government had stuck to its promise of not making changes to superannuation this term.

However, shadow treasurer Angus Taylor said it was clearly a broken election promise from Labor.

“Australians don’t want to see election promises broken and they don’t want to see a government that can’t manage its own spending and has to come after Australians with higher taxes,” he said.

Mr Albanese said it was hard to argue super accounts with balances of $3 million or more were about “actual retirement incomes”.

Tony Negline, from Chartered Accountants ANZ, said the change would have a big impact on a small number of people who had played by the rules.

“Investing in superannuation in this country is like trying to shoot a moving target flying in circles over shifting goal posts,” he said.

Greens leader Adam Bandt, whose party’s Senate support will be needed to pass the changes, said he would discuss the plan with Labor, but the “modest proposal” ignored other more responsible budget policies.

“Let’s look at reining in the stage three tax cuts … that’s the kind of change that will make a difference to people, not winding back super tax cuts on one hand, only to give the very same people a $9000 a year tax cut,” he said.

Council on the Ageing chief Patricia Sparrow said making the changes after the next election but flagging them now would give people time to assess their impact.

Richard Denniss, from the Australia Institute, said superannuation tax breaks were unsustainable and inequitable.

“While this is a great first step, more reform is needed to ensure fairness and sustainability in Australia’s retirement income system,” he said.