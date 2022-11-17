AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
A file photo of Emma Watkins
Former Wiggle Emma Watkins is on the panel advising the government on its early years strategy. Image by Brendan Esposito/AAP PHOTOS
  • education

Government to launch early years plan

Alex Mitchell November 18, 2022

The federal government will host a National Early Years Summit in February as it builds its “whole-of-government approach” for Australia’s children.

The government’s early years strategy, to be unveiled on Friday, will co-ordinate programs and funding directed at children and ensure accountability isn’t lost through efforts being scattered across various departments.

Programs are currently spread across the portfolios of education, social services, health and Indigenous Australians.

Similar to September’s Jobs and Skills event, next year’s summit will be held at Parliament House and see about 100 industry experts and families share ideas on the future of Australia’s children.

Epidemiologist Fiona Stanley, former Yellow Wiggle Emma Watkins, former South Australian premier Jay Weatherill and journalist and women’s advocate Georgie Dent are among the 14-person advisory panel that will guide the strategy.

Some $4 million will be invested in developing it.

Social Services Minister Amanda Rishworth said investing in children would give them a strong foundation for the future.

“More than any other time in life, the early years are a time when we can positively influence life outcomes. After all, the biggest area of brain development occurs before children turn five,” she said.

Ms Watkins said she would use her experience as an entertainer combined with her own research around integrating creative use of sign language.

“I will be working alongside some of Australia’s most important decision makers, advocates and experts in early childhood development and the deaf community and I am very much looking forward to working with our experienced and emerging leaders,” she said.

