Governor-General David Hurley and wife Linda Hurley in 2021.
Governor-General David Hurley and his wife Linda Hurley appeared in two Instagram posts. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
Governor-General admits ad was a mistake

Maeve Bannister June 29, 2022

The Queen’s representative in Australia has admitted he “made a mistake” by agreeing to give a testimonial for a building company that was posted on Instagram.

Governor-General David Hurley and his wife Linda Hurley appeared in two Instagram posts for a Canberra building company that completed renovations on their private home.

In a video, the couple praised the professionalism of the company manager and the quality of the renovations.

“We’ve been working with Brendan for about 18 months now and we’re really delighted with the outcome and the end product,” Governor-General Hurley says. 

Mrs Hurley agrees, saying the builder “went out of his way to make to make me feel happy”.

While the pair do not mention their official roles, the video superimposes their titles.

In a statement released by Government House on Wednesday, Governor-General Hurley apologised.

“I made a mistake by agreeing, on the spur of a happy moment, to express my appreciation for the builder in a video and photos,” he said.

“I received no benefit of any kind for my participation. 

“My words were not intended to be used in direct commercial advertising and reference to my appointment was not to be made.

“Nevertheless, I should have checked that my guidance was accurately followed. 

“I have asked the builder to remove all material related to my comments.”

The Instagram posts have been removed from the building company’s feed.

