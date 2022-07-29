AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
NSW Labor leader Chris Minns.
NSW Labor's Chris Minns is leading criticism of John Barilaro's appointment to a plum US trade job. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics (general)

Govt ‘fingerprints’ on Barilaro job: Labor

Sam McKeith July 29, 2022

Labor says the NSW government’s “fingerprints” are all over the controversial appointment of John Barilaro to a US trade post, as pressure mounts on Premier Dominic Perrottet over the lucrative role’s recruitment process.

A newly released email is raising fresh questions about the part played by Trade and Investment Minister Stuart Ayres in the recruitment of Mr Barilaro to the $500,000 a year New York-based role.

The appointment of the former deputy premier is being probed by a parliamentary inquiry amid backlash over the decision, with Labor claiming the government misled parliament over how Mr Barilaro landed the job.

The state opposition has accused Mr Ayres of lying after he said he did not meet with Mr Barilaro during the recruitment process and had maintained distance from it.

Recently tabled documents include an email sent by Investment NSW CEO Amy Brown in February, in which she says she discussed a shortlist of candidates with Mr Ayres.

In the email, she says Mr Ayres requested adding a candidate to the selection process. The candidate’s name has not been made public.

Another Investment NSW document shows Mr Ayres and Mr Barilaro met on or before June 16 – the day before it was announced the former deputy premier had won the role – and Mr Ayres had indicated he supported the appointment.

Responding to the documents, an Investment NSW official said the candidate mentioned in Ms Brown’s email was not Mr Barilaro and described the indication of a meeting between Mr Ayres and Mr Barilaro as a “clerical error”.

Labor leader Chris Minns said on Friday the appointment was not at arm’s length from the government as claimed by the Perrottet administration.

Mr Minns said out of millions of NSW residents, the role went to Mr Barilaro who “just happens to be a long-serving colleague of the premier and Mr Ayres”.

“At the end of the day we find out almost day after day a new revelation indicating the government’s fingerprints were all over the appointment,” Mr Minns said.

Labor finance spokesman Daniel Mookhey said the new documents showed Mr Ayres was “knee deep” in the role’s recruitment.

“There is no way that Minister Ayres can say that he was independent from the process when he was putting candidates on the short shortlist,” Mr Mookhey said.

Senior public servant Jenny West gave evidence to the inquiry saying she was told her application had been successful, and that she subsequently lost her senior job at Investment NSW after the offer was withdrawn.

The lucrative job was switched to a political appointment and went to Mr Barilaro, who last month relinquished it saying it had become untenable.

The upper house inquiry’s hearings will resume on Wednesday and will call Ms Brown for a second appearance.

Mr Barilaro will give his side of the story to the inquiry on August 8. 

Mr Ayres office has been contacted for comment.

The premier and Mr Ayres are expected to address the media later on Friday in Bangalore, India, where they are on the last stop of a 10-day trade mission to Asia.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.