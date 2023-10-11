AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Richard Goyder in September.
Qantas Chairman Richard Goyder is leaving in 2024, after multiple recent calls for him to step down. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS
  • air transport

Goyder leaving Qantas in 2024 as part of board renewal

AAP October 11, 2023

Qantas chairman Richard Goyder is stepping down from the airline’s board.

Mr Goyder will retire ahead of the carrier’s annual general meeting of shareholders in October 2024.

“I have always sought to act in the best interests of Qantas,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Qantas has gone through an incredibly difficult period since our operation was grounded during the pandemic. 

“The recovery has not been easy, and mistakes were made.

“We again apologise for those times where we got it wrong.”

News of Mr Goyder’s departure comes a month after former CEO Alan Joyce’s shock decision to leave two months earlier than expected.

