AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Screenshot of Clare Nowland
NSW Police have launched an investigation after an elderly woman was tasered by an officer. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO
  • crime

Grandmother, 95, fighting for life after being tasered

Luke Costin May 19, 2023

NSW Police are treating the tasering of a 95-year-old grandmother with dementia by one of its officers with the “utmost seriousness”, Commissioner Karen Webb says.

Clare Nowland is fighting for her life after staff at her NSW nursing home called the police on Wednesday morning, fearing she had a kitchen knife.

Officers reportedly struggled to disarm her before one pulled out their tasers and fired as she stood next to her walking frame.

Mrs Nowland, who was well known in the local community and is believed to have been at Yallambee Lodge near Cooma for about five years, collapsed and sustained critical injuries.

NSW Police initially described the incident as “an interaction” between police and the woman but Commissioner Webb on Friday stressed police understood the gravity of the situation.

“My thoughts are with the family at this difficult time,” she said.

“I understand and share the community concerns and assure you that we are treating this matter with the utmost seriousness.

“A Critical Incident Investigation is currently being conducted into the circumstances of the incident.”

NSW Council for Civil Liberties president Josh Pallas said police shouldn’t be using tasers on vulnerable people experiencing dementia or a mental health crisis.

“Surely, there must be more appropriate ways to deal with non-compliant people who are suffering,” he said.

According to NSW Police guidelines, an officer can use a stun gun when violent resistance is occurring or is imminent or when an officer is in danger of being overpowered.

The Snowy Monaro Regional Council, which runs Yallambee Lodge, said staff had followed procedure.

“Council are supporting our staff, residents, and families during this difficult time,” the council said in a statement.

Yallambee Lodge is a 40-bed facility designed for people who can no longer look after themselves in their own homes, according to the council’s website.

Mrs Nowland’s family, who have asked for privacy, are believed to be at her bedside.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.