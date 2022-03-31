AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Adam Scott
Adam Scott believes he is in good enough form to contend in his 21st consecutive Masters appearance. Image by AP PHOTO
  • golf

Great Scott primed for latest Masters tilt

Darren Walton March 31, 2022

Don’t expect any Ash Barty-style exit if Adam Scott wins another Masters, with the former world No.1 revealing he’s “a few majors away” from even contemplating retirement.

Scott heads to Augusta for a record-setting 21st consecutive Masters tilt next week adamant his peak golf years are to come, as motivated as ever and believing his best is still good enough to compete with any player in the world.

Turning 42 in July, Scott believes 40 is the new 30 in sport and has no plans of walking away before tending to unfinished business.

“I’m still far from kind of achieving what I really want to do,” Australia’s only ever Masters champion told AAP from Florida.

“I’m a few major wins away, so I have really no real thoughts of anything other than chipping away at winning a few majors the next few years.

“Although I know years are slipping away, fortunately physically I’m in good shape, mentally I’m not too damaged and I really think that I’ve got actually the best golf ahead of me.”

Despite not having won in more than two years on the PGA Tour, Scott has been knocking on the door with two top-fives already in 2022 before last week’s impressive showing at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Texas.

The 2013 Masters winner survived the group of death featuring four major champions — Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, Keegan Bradley and Scott — to make the knockout stage before narrowly losing to match-play specialist Kevin Kisner in a cliffhanger.

Scott’s strong form has the veteran fancying his chances of another big week at Augusta National.

“I set a few little goals along the way to this point, like where I wanted my game to be out of the west coast and then obviously getting through the group at the match play was good and generally playing well there,” Scott said.

“Other than the disappointment of losing to Kisner, there was all really good things happening with the game.

“So I think it’s in really good shape.

“I like where it’s at and hopefully I’ve been saving my best stuff for Augusta this year.”

In addition to his life-changing victory nine years ago, Scott boasts a runner-up finish in 2011, five top-10s and 10 top-25 results from his 20 consecutive Masters appearances — the longest streak of any Australian golfer.

“I’ve played a lot of pretty solid golf there, even outside of the win and the runner-up, so I’m comfortable around the golf course so that brings a level of confidence for sure and I’m looking forward to getting out there again,” he said.

“And form? I’d say it’s a little bit better this year than the last couple of times I’ve got to play the Masters so I’m excited about that.”

