AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
'Greatest challenge' for NSW workers' comp
An increase in psychological injuries are putting a strain on the NSW worker's compensation scheme. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • health and safety at work

‘Greatest challenge’ for NSW workers’ comp

Jack Gramenz October 10, 2022

An increase in psychological injury claims through the NSW workers’ compensation scheme will be examined by a parliamentary inquiry, amid claims it threatens icare’s sustainability.

The upper house committee on law and justice will hold a hearing on Monday, when representatives from multiple unions and professional alliances will give evidence, followed by SafeWork NSW directors and executives from the State Insurance Regulatory Authority (SIRA).

A review of Insurance and Care NSW (icare), led by Robert McDougall KC, followed allegations aired on the ABC’s Four Corners in July 2020 that workers claiming psychological injury were being pushed to return to work.

Mr McDougall noted SIRA had confirmed the practice did not appear to be systemic or widespread.

“It is to be hoped that nothing like this will occur again,” the report noted.

In icare’s submission to the committee, it says mental health is “the single greatest challenge to the sustainability of our workers’ compensation schemes”.

“Employers are now needing to care for workers whose mental health is not at optimal levels,” icare’s submission reads.

“It requires a change in how we think about people with mental health issues and an understanding of the important role leaders play in setting a positive workplace culture.

“To put it simply, we all need to listen and care more,” the submission says.

SIRA also noted the increase in its submission.

“While total claim numbers have remained relatively steady, there has been a decline in physical injury claims and an increase in the number of psychological injury claims,” SIRA said.

The hearing comes after Finance Minister Damien Tudehope announced four existing claims service providers would have their contracts extended for 10 years from January, while two new providers would join the scheme.

The contracts are the next step in a major reset of the scheme that will improve its financial sustainability, give employers more choice and improve outcomes for injured workers, Mr Tudehope said.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.