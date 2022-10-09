‘Greatest challenge’ for NSW workers’ comp

An increase in psychological injury claims through the NSW workers’ compensation scheme will be examined by a parliamentary inquiry, amid claims it threatens icare’s sustainability.

The upper house committee on law and justice will hold a hearing on Monday, when representatives from multiple unions and professional alliances will give evidence, followed by SafeWork NSW directors and executives from the State Insurance Regulatory Authority (SIRA).

A review of Insurance and Care NSW (icare), led by Robert McDougall KC, followed allegations aired on the ABC’s Four Corners in July 2020 that workers claiming psychological injury were being pushed to return to work.

Mr McDougall noted SIRA had confirmed the practice did not appear to be systemic or widespread.

“It is to be hoped that nothing like this will occur again,” the report noted.

In icare’s submission to the committee, it says mental health is “the single greatest challenge to the sustainability of our workers’ compensation schemes”.

“Employers are now needing to care for workers whose mental health is not at optimal levels,” icare’s submission reads.

“It requires a change in how we think about people with mental health issues and an understanding of the important role leaders play in setting a positive workplace culture.

“To put it simply, we all need to listen and care more,” the submission says.

SIRA also noted the increase in its submission.

“While total claim numbers have remained relatively steady, there has been a decline in physical injury claims and an increase in the number of psychological injury claims,” SIRA said.

The hearing comes after Finance Minister Damien Tudehope announced four existing claims service providers would have their contracts extended for 10 years from January, while two new providers would join the scheme.

The contracts are the next step in a major reset of the scheme that will improve its financial sustainability, give employers more choice and improve outcomes for injured workers, Mr Tudehope said.