Cameron Green
Cameron Green's status as the allrounder in the Australian team is growing match by match. Image by AP PHOTO
  • cricket

Green already among best in cricket class

Scott Bailey July 5, 2022

Cameron Green is already on track to be Australia’s best allrounder of the past 50 years, with figures showing he is well ahead of his peers at this point of his career.

Green had his best Test to date in Australia’s 10-wicket win over Sri Lanka in Galle, top-scoring on a tough wicket with a 77 that swung the match in Australia’s favour.

As far as sheer numbers go, Green is already living up to the claims by Greg Chappell that he is one of the most talented young players he has seen in the country.

After 13 Tests, Green has scored 696 runs at an average of 38.66, while also taking 16 wickets at 30.87.

Both averages are better than what genuine allrounders like Steve Waugh, Shane Watson, Andrew Symonds and Mitch Marsh had produced at the same point in their careers.

Only Michael Bevan’s figures are better, but his career ended at 18 Tests and he became known as a batter.

Green himself laughed off claims Australia had not produced allrounders of his quality for some years on Tuesday, and pointed to the fact he had grown up around several in Perth that had aided his development.

“I had plenty of allrounders when I looked up to when younger,” Green said. 

“There are not many allrounders who bat at No.3 and bowl as many overs as (Shane Watson) did. He has incredible stats. 

“At WA we had five or six allrounders that played for Australia. Mitch Marsh, Stoin (Marcus Stoinis), Aggers (Ashton Agar) just to name a few. 

“I have had a lot of guys to look up to and that’s been really beneficial.”

But what can’t be denied is Green is now fitting into his role as a No.6 and seamer sublimely.

In this year alone the 23-year-old has averaged 51 with four scores above 50, while taking nine wickets at 33.22.

In doing so the Subiaco product has rewarded Australia’s faith in him after showing promise in his first summer as a Test cricketer without big results.

“It’s about gaining the self-confidence that you can perform at this level,” Green said.

“I knew it would come with time. I’m not where I want to be yet, but it’s been a nice couple of last games to build that confidence.”

Green has, however, enjoyed being able to focus solely on batting in Sri Lanka, as part-time spinners make up the majority of overs behind the main four.

He has put a focus on starting with intent, leaving the likes of Usman Khawaja and Pat Cummins raving about how fast he adapted to the wicket at a young age.

“You can’t take 20 balls to get yourself in and score,” Green said. 

“You have to be brave and play your shots straight away.”

AUSTRALIA’S RECENT GENUINE ALLROUNDERS AFTER 13 TESTS

BATTING:

Cameron Green: 696 runs at 38.66

Shane Watson: 641 at 30.52

Steve Waugh: 482 at 28.35

Andrew Symonds: 518 at 27.26

Mitch Marsh: 419 at 24.64

BOWLING:

Cameron Green: 16 wickets at 30.87

Mitch Marsh: 21 at 31.61

Steve Waugh: 19 at 32.52

Shane Watson: 20 at 34.70

Andrew Symonds: 11 at 44.36

