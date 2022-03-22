AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Australia are 5-320 at lunch on day two in Lahore.
Alex Carey and Cameron Green have figued in an unbroken 114-run stand in the Lahore Test. Image by AP PHOTO
  • cricket

Green, Carey crack half-tons in Pakistan

Justin Chadwick March 22, 2022

Cameron Green and Alex Carey have struck important half-centuries to guide Australia to 5-320 at lunch on day two of the third Test against Pakistan in Lahore.

Australia started the day at 5-232 following strong knocks on Monday from Usman Khawaja (91) and Steve Smith (59). 

Green (56no) and Carey (60no) got through Tuesday’s morning session unscathed, combining for an unbeaten 114-run stand to hand the momentum to Australia.

Carey was bizarrely given out on 27 by umpire Aleem Dar in a decision that confused everyone. 

Hasan Ali’s yorker diverted off a footmark and brushed the off stump ever so slightly before bouncing short of the wicketkeeper.

Dar gave Carey out after a muted appeal from Pakistan, and the Australian immediately reviewed the decision.

It wasn’t clear whether Carey had been given out caught behind – even though the ball fell short of the keeper – or lbw.

Either way, the replay clearly showed Carey’s bat and legs to be well clear of the ball, with the decision promptly reversed.

That was as close as Pakistan got to snaring a wicket during the morning session, with Green and Carey both looking comfortable at the crease. 

It was a far cry from day one, when Australia crashed to 2-8 following the early dismissals of David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne. 

Carey and Green now have the chance to go on and post their maiden Test tons. 

