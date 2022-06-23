AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hannah Green.
Australia's Hannah Green has her sights on winning a second major at Congressional this week. Image by AP PHOTO
  • golf

Green eyeing second LPGA major in Maryland

Melissa Woods June 23, 2022

Hannah Green is hoping a fact-finding mission to Congressional Country Club will give her an edge as the Australian chases a second Women’s LPGA Championship.

It’s the first time a women’s major has been played at Congressional in Bethesda, Maryland, which hosted the men’s US Open back in 2011 won by Rory McIlroy.

Green, who won the title in 2019 at Hazeltine National, skipped an LPGA tournament earlier this month and instead played a few rounds at the newly redesigned course.

Among the many obstacles, the new layout has added an extra 40 bunkers with clever placement across the expanded fairway widths creating more strategic challenges.

“I came here a couple of weeks ago and played some rounds,” Green told a pre-tournament press conference.

“I don’t want to put too much extra pressure on myself, but I thought this was a good golf course to come and see and play socially.

“It’s going to be hard as it’s a long, tough course.

“You really have to pick where you miss it because you are going to mis-hit shots out here it’s just that hard.

“I’m really looking forward to it – I feel like I’m ready, so I’m excited to get going.”

She said her recent focus had been on improving her short game, which could prove key to conquering Congressional.

“I think that’s what’s been letting me down is my short game,” Green said.

“I feel like the last few weeks that’s what I’ve been working on a little bit harder.

“The greens are quite slow, but I don’t think they can make them any quicker because of the severity of the slope, so I wouldn’t be surprised if you see girls miss putts short.”

Green will be joined in the field by six fellow Australians including recently-crowned US Open champion and current world No.3 Minjee Lee, Su Oh, Stephanie Kyriacou, Sarah Jane Smith, Sarah Kemp and Katherine Kirk.

The defending champion, American Nelly Korda, has recently returned to play following a blood clot in her arm.

World No.21 Green has had four top 10 LPGA tour finishes this year, with her best result a runner-up performance at the LA Open in April.

She felt the course would suit the Australian style of play.

“I think this is a good golf course because ball-striking is important, and I feel like most of us Australians are pretty good at that,” the Perth native said.

“I would love to see any Australian lift the trophy this week, but hopefully I can.”

