AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Hannah Green
Hannah Green leads by one shot entering the final round of the LPGA Tour event in California. Image by AP PHOTO
  • golf

Green hangs onto lead on LPGA Tour

AAP May 1, 2022

Hannah Green will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the LPGA Tour’s Palos Verdes Championship but she’s facing a host of challengers including fellow Australians Minjee Lee and Sarah Kemp.

Green had her three-shot halfway lead trimmed after shooting a one-over 72 on the tough, hilly Palos Verdes Estates course in California on Saturday to lead from former world No.1 Lydia Ko (70).

The pair will go head to head in the final group on Sunday (Monday AEST).

World No.4 Lee is among nine players tied third, three shots behind Green, after carding a 72, while Kemp charged with a 66 on Saturday to be a further shot away.

Green is seeking a third LPGA Tour title and first in three years after taking the major KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Hazeltine and the Portland Classic in 2019.

She mixed five bogeys – including four on the front nine – with an eagle at the par 5 seventh and two birdies.

“I got off to a horrendous start, I guess you could say,” Green said.

“I just short-sided myself too many times today, so I was actually pretty happy with the one-over score.

“You just have to stay patient like every other golf course, but it’s hard when Lydia is breathing down your back and there are so many good scores from earlier in the day.”

Alongside Lee in the big group poised to challenge from tied third are Inbee Park (70), Lexi Thompson (66), Allisen Corpuz (68), Gemma Dryburgh (68), Andrea Lee (70), Marina Alex (70), Annie Park (71) and Megan Khang (72).  

Kemp surged into contention with an eagle and four birdies in her round, playing the last three holes in three under.

New Zealander Ko is seeking her 17th LPGA title.

 

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.