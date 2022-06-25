AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hannah Green
Hannah Green (l) is in contention going into the final round of the Women's PGA Championship. Image by AP PHOTO
  • golf

Green in Hunt for second golf major title

AAP June 26, 2022

Australia’s Hannah Green has kept herself in contention for a second major triumph at the Women’s PGA Championship.

Green, the 2019 champion, fought to an even par 72 on the tough Congressional Country Club course in Maryland on Saturday to be four shots behind leader In Gee Chun going into the final round.

Seeking her third major title, South Korean Chun struggled to a three-over 75 as her six-shot lead was slashed to three strokes. 

Heading the chasing pack are American star Lexi Thompson (70) and South Koreans Hye-Jin Choi (70) and Sei Young Kim (71).

Green is outright fifth, a shot further back and one clear of Thailand’s Atthaya Thitikul (68), Canadian Brooke Henderson (73) and Americans Jennifer Kupcho (74) and Jennifer Chamg (73).

The West Australian mixed three front-nine birdies with three bogeys in her round.

Chun was holding her own with a five-shot lead until she made a double bogey on the par-5 16th hole when forced to take an unplayable lie and she finished her round at eight under.  

