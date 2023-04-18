AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cameron Green
Cam Green hit 64 in 40 balls for Mumbai Indians as they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. Image by AP PHOTO
  • cricket

Green outshines Ashes rival Brook in IPL duel

Glenn Moore April 19, 2023

Cam Green has won the Indian Premier League showdown between Australia and England’s young guns in Hyderabad.

Green cracked an unbeaten 64 off 40 balls with six fours and two sixes as Mumbai Indians made 5-192. 

Harry Brook, who hit a maiden IPL century in his previous outing, looked in similar form as he opened with two sumptuous fours, but he was then surprised by a slower ball bouncer from Jason Behrendorff and dismissed for a seven-ball nine.

With Behrendorff (2-37 off four) adding the wicket of Rahul Tripathi, Sunrisers Hyderabad were reduced to 2-25 in the fourth over. They never fully recovered and were bowled out off the penultimate ball for 178, 15 runs adrift. 

The final wicket was taken by Arjuna Tendulkar, son of the legendary Sachin, his first wicket in the IPL.

The IPL is a huge event in its own right, but 60 days out from the first Test at Edgbaston every Anglo-Australian encounter is also seen through an Ashes lens.

Green began slowly, adjusting to the pace of the pitch, but then accelerated. He had good support from Ishan Kishan (38), Tilak Varma (37) and Rohit Sharma (28). 

In a late cameo Tim David made 16 off 11 balls before being run out of the last delivery.

After Behrendorff’s early inroads Sunrisers rebuilt through Maynak Agarwal and skipper Aiden Markham, but the latter fell to Green’s fourth ball for 22 as the all-rounder took a role with the ball, finishing with 1-29 off four overs.

Indians ultimately fielded a quartet of Australians with Green, Behrendorff and David joined by Riley Meredith, who was introduced as an ‘impact substitute’. 

He had an impact too, dismissing Agarwal (48 off 41) and Marco Jansen (13 off six) as he took 2-33 in his four overs.

They were two of a quartet of fine catches taken on the long on boundary by David, which also included Heinrich Klassen, who had threatened to transform the match with 36 off 16. David added a run-out to complete a fielding five-for.   

Meredith had been omitted from the initial XI despite Jofra Archer being unavailable for the fourth successive match. The latter’s continued absence is an increasing concern for England, especially as the problem appears to be his troublesome right elbow.

Archer has twice had surgery on the elbow joint spending much of the last two years either injured or recuperating. England’s medical team have been working closely with their counterparts at the franchise and it is understood Archer is working towards returning against Punjab Kings on April 22 or Gujarat Titans three days later.

Archer’s setback has dented confidence that he will be play a major role in the Ashes with his county, Sussex, indicating he is unlikely to play any first-class cricket for them before the series starts. 

That would leave Archer going into the Ashes with just a series of four-over T20 spells behind him, which would seem inadequate preparation for five-day Tests.

– with PA

