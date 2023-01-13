AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Brisbane CBD (file)
Green spaces help promote physical activity, reduce stress and mitigate heat and air pollution. Image by Russell Freeman/AAP PHOTOS
  • environmental issue

Greener cities equal ‘healthier hearts’

John Kidman January 14, 2023

While conventional wisdom says an apple a day keeps the doctor away, more recent health advice suggests 10,000 steps will too.

But what about just a casual stroll in the park? Well, it can, although it depends, curiously enough, on whether people live in houses or flats and what kind of green space they have access to.

According to new Australian research, a healthier heart is more likely for residents of free-standing homes, rather than apartments, especially if they’re surrounded by or at least close to tree canopy instead of open expanses of grass.

The findings are based on an analysis of the living arrangements of 100,000 urban-dwelling Australians and their local neighborhoods, along with 10 years worth of hospital and health data.

Studies have previously linked parks and community spaces to helping to reduce heart disease by promoting physical activity, reducing stress and mitigating excess heat and air pollution, lead researcher Professor Xiaoqi Feng from the University of NSW notes.

But there’s little understanding of which types of green areas are most important. 

“We found people living in houses are more likely to benefit from living closer to trees and tree canopies – for their heart in particular,” she said.

“This could reduce the risk of developing heart attack and heart disease-related mortality.”

Prof Feng and co-author Prof Thomas Astell-Burt from the University of Wollongong believe this is most likely due to the shade trees cast, which make streets and parks more inviting places to spend time in.

Yet the same cardiovascular benefits aren’t necessarily as evident for unit dwellers.

“One reason is apartments are normally quite dense and maybe even crowded,” Prof Feng said.

“So you can imagine that if you plant the same number of trees in a low-density area and then a high-density area, the ratio of trees to people changes.

“Also, even if there is some green space within or around your apartment block, it’s often not an area you can or would want to visit, or permit children can play in. It’s there to tick a box but offers few qualities to attract people to spend time there.”

Elsewhere, Prof Feng’s work informed a $377 million City of Sydney million strategy to plant 700 new trees annually for 10 years and reach 40 per cent green cover by 2050.

“This research is important for Australia, with the massive urbanisation we can see in Sydney and Melbourne, and worldwide,” she said.

“We should learn more about what type and quality of green space we should have around every apartment block, to ensure everyone has an opportunity to benefit from nature.”

When cities replace natural cover with dense concentrations of concrete and steel, urban heat islands occur, she said.

According to census data, about 7.5 million Australians live in detached houses – almost three times the combined number of those who reside in medium and high-density dwellings.

The study findings were published in the journal Heart, Lung and Circulation earlier this week. The authors are the founding co-directors of the Population Wellbeing and Environment Research Lab.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.