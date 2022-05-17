AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Senator Larissa Waters
Senator Larissa Waters will launch the Greens' $7.8 billion climate impact home grants policy. Image by Jono Searle/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics (general)

Greens announce climate impact home grants

Fraser Barton May 18, 2022

The federal Greens have announced flood resilience grants of up to $20,000 for homeowners as part of a major election policy.

Greens Senator Larissa Waters will launch the $7.8 billion policy in the flood-impacted electorate of Ryan on Wednesday to ensure property and homeowners are covered in the face of increasing floods and cyclones.

The grant would match contributions from the homeowner into the scheme.

A homeowner might apply for $15,000 and put in $15,000 of their own money for total capital works of $30,000.

The Greens say urgent action is required to protect existing homes’ liveability and keeping them resilient to climate damage, especially in Queensland.

“The climate crisis is here today, and it’s destroying homes and livelihoods,” Senator Waters said.

“These $20,000 grants will help people raise or batten their houses, giving them further height above encroaching floodwaters. 

“We shouldn’t have to be retreating from climate change, but while the Liberal and Labor parties continue to support coal and gas, this is tragically necessary.

“People shouldn’t be starting every summer wondering if our homes will survive. This isn’t sustainable and it isn’t fair, and the Greens will take action to make sure that people in Brisbane and other areas prone to extreme weather events are protected from the climate crisis.”

The policy aligns with their policy to build one million homes that are all structured to deal with climate impacts and to stop 114 new coal and gas projects in the pipeline that have government and opposition support. 

“People in Brisbane who’ve just been devastated by this summer’s floods are watching Liberal and Labor back in more coal and gas, and wondering how they can keep their family safe from climate change. We need action,” Greens candidate for Ryan, Elizabeth Watson-Brown said.

“These one-off grants will save people’s homes, lower insurance costs, and make sure that Brisbane remains liveable while we tackle the climate crisis. It’s a no-brainer.”

