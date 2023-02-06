AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Greens Senator Mehreen Faruqi and Greens leader Adam Bandt
Adam Bandt has confirmed the Greens will support enshrining an Indigenous voice in the constitution. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Greens call for ‘truth and treaty’ after backing voice

Maeve Bannister and Dominic Giannini
February 7, 2023

Greens leader Adam Bandt’s confirmation his party will back the establishment of an Indigenous voice to parliament has boosted Labor’s push for a referendum. 

The announcement came after outspoken senator Lidia Thorpe quit the party on Monday to join the cross bench over her concerns with the voice proposal, reducing the Greens to 11 senators.

The minor party had delayed officially backing the proposal, saying it wanted all aspects of the Uluru statement from the heart – including treaty – to be implemented.

But following a party room meeting on Monday night, Mr Bandt said the Greens had secured a commitment from the federal government to progress truth and treaty along with the voice. 

“We want the referendum to succeed, we want First Nations justice and we want truth and treaty as well as voice,” he said.  

“A strong First Nations body would be a further step towards true self-determination and justice.”

Mr Bandt said he did not think a “No” vote would bring Australia closer to the treaty and truth elements but he respected that others in the First Nations community may have a different view. 

Announcing her intent to join the cross bench, Senator Thorpe said she wanted to champion Indigenous rights and sovereignty but could not do so while still in the Greens. 

The First Nations senator has been vocal about wanting a treaty first and in her criticism of the voice.

But she did not confirm her final position on the referendum.

“Greens MPs, members and supporters have told me they want to support the voice. This is at odds with the community of activists who are saying treaty before voice,” she said.

“This is the message delivered on the streets on January 26. This is the movement I was raised in. My elders marched for treaty.”

Senator Thorpe said she would still vote with the Greens on climate-related issues.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.