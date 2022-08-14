AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
POWER STATION
A new Greens bill to parliament proposes closing Victoria's three remaining coal plants by 2030. Image by Mal Fairclough/AAP PHOTOS
  • energy

Greens pitch Vic coal plants’ 8yr closure

Cassandra Morgan August 15, 2022

The last of Victoria’s coal-fired power plants would be shut down within the next decade, under a Greens bill to be introduced to parliament this week. 

The Energy Legislation Amendment (Transition from Coal) Bill 2022 is expected to be introduced on Tuesday. 

It proposes Victoria’s three remaining coal plants be shut down by 2030, ahead of the current anticipated 2046 timeframe.

The Greens are releasing the bill alongside a climate policy package for the November state election. 

It is expected to be debated and voted on in September following its introduction, with the party also pitching a job-for-job guarantee for coal workers.

“The writing is on the wall for Victoria’s brown coal plants which burn Australia’s most polluting coal,” Victorian Greens acting climate spokesman Dr Tim Read said. 

“They’re old, unreliable and spew toxic pollution that is harming the health of local communities.”

Under the bill, the deadline for Yallourn’s closure would be set for 2024, compared with its anticipated timeframe of 2028.

Loy Lang A would shut in 2027 under the legislation, as opposed to by 2045, and Loy Yang B’s closure would be shifted from 2046 back to 2030.

The Greens’ bill would also increase Victoria’s legislated renewable energy target to 100 per cent by 2030, a move it says would be supported by a $10 billion investment into renewables.

Along with the job guarantee for coal workers, the Greens want secure funding to 2035 for an independent Latrobe Valley authority.

Under their pitch, the authority would be tasked with the power plants’ closure, and developing new industries in the region like offshore wind, clean manufacturing, and mine site rehabilitation.

