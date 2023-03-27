AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Australian Greens leader Adam Bandt
Greens leader Adam Bandt says the party's fight against new coal and gas projects continues. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Greens strike deal with Labor on climate safeguard plan

Paul Osborne and Andrew Brown
March 27, 2023

The Greens will support Labor’s key climate policy, the safeguard mechanism bill, through parliament after striking a deal on coal and gas projects.

But Greens leader Adam Bandt said the fight against new coal and gas projects continues. 

The government aims to sail the mechanism through parliament this week so the reforms can be in place by July.

It passed the lower house on Monday after the government did not support proposed amendments from independent crossbenchers.

Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen said many of their concerns would be addressed in amendments to be considered by the Senate. 

Yet despite the minister’s assurances, lower house crossbenchers were not pleased their amendments would not be considered.

Victorian independent Zoe Daniel said it was neither respectful nor effective of the minister to ask the lower house to trust their concerns would be addressed.

“A pat on the head and a ‘don’t worry about it’ is not good enough for either this cross bench or our communities,” she said. 

Labor needs the support of the Greens plus two other votes to get the bill through the upper house.

Under a deal struck with the Greens the government will put a ceiling on gross greenhouse gas emissions, which won’t be able to exceed current pollution levels of 140 million tonnes a year, and there will be a decreasing cap over time.

The bill will include a “pollution trigger” that will require the climate change minister to test a new or expanded project’s impact on the hard cap and net carbon budgets. 

If the assessment finds that the project would contribute to exceeding the cap or budget, the minister must consult and recalibrate the rules or impose conditions on new entrants. 

As well, all new gas fields for export will need to be carbon neutral from day one.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the laws would allow for greater action on climate change, and for the country to become a “superpower” for renewable energy.

“We can’t afford to continue to engage in conflict in this place in order to try to get the perfect outcome,” he told reporters in Canberra.

“We have a responsibility … to achieve real outcomes to protect our manufacturers, to grow our economy, while we’re dealing with emissions reduction.”

Mr Bandt said despite not gaining a total ban on new coal and gas projects, it would be more difficult for them to open in the future.

“Now there is going to be a fight for every new project the government wants to open … if any new coal or gas project opens from here on, it will be squarely on Labor’s shoulders,” he said.

Opposition climate change spokesman Ted O’Brien described it as a “carbon tax on prosperity”.

“It’s one thing to decarbonise the Australian economy, but you don’t want to decapitate it on the way, and that’s precisely what this dirty deal with the Greens is all about,” he said.

“To put a hard cap on growth of the Australian economy sets Australia up for failure.”

Mr Bowen said the mechanism would allow for emissions reduction targets to be met.

“We would not have achieved our targets without passing this bill and without implementing this reform,” he told parliament.

“These 205 million tonnes of emissions that will be removed … (are) equivalent to two-thirds of the cars on Australia’s roads.”

Environmental groups cautiously welcomed the deal but said it must be viewed as a “starting point” for a scheme that will require regular review.

The Australian Pipelines and Gas Association said the certainty would help reach emission reduction targets faster, but questions remained over whether the new restrictions on gas supply would increase costs for households and businesses.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.