AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Greens senator Lidia Thorpe
Lidia Thorpe has resigned as the Greens' deputy in the Senate. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Greens’ Thorpe quits role over bikie boss

Andrew Brown October 20, 2022

Greens senator Lidia Thorpe has resigned as deputy party leader in the Senate following revelations she failed to disclose a relationship with a former bikie boss while on a powerful parliamentary committee.

The ABC revealed Senator Thorpe had not disclosed she was in a relationship with former Rebels president Dean Martin while serving on the parliamentary law enforcement committee.

The committee had been receiving confidential briefings about bikie gangs at the time.

Greens leader Adam Bandt requested Senator Thorpe’s resignation from the party leadership in the wake of the revelations, which she accepted.

He said her failure to disclose the relationship was a “significant lack of judgment”.

“As leader I expect my senators and MPs, especially those in leadership positions, to exercise good judgment,” he said on Thursday.

“At a minimum, Senator Thorpe needed to disclose to me her connection to Mr Martin and her failure to do so showed a significant lack of judgment.”

Senator Thorpe said she had accepted the mistakes she had made.

“I … have not exercised good judgment,” she said in a statement.

“I will now reflect on this and focus on my important portfolio work, especially advocating for First Nations people.”

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the revelations about Senator Thorpe’s relationship were concerning.

“Australians are entitled to believe that the oversight processes over the legal system will be maintained in a way that ensures integrity and ensures that any information which is given there is kept in a confidential basis,” he said.

“I note that Senator Thorpe has said that this is an error of judgment – that is the least description that I would put to it.”

The prime minister has called on the Greens leader to explain what he knew and when about the undisclosed relationship.

Mr Bandt said he was not aware of the revelations about Senator Thorpe’s relationship until he was contacted by the media.

He said it was disappointing the relationship was not disclosed.

“People are entitled to trust that where there are issues that affect the work of senators, all members of parliament, that they will be disclosed,” he said.

“It is disappointing because it is an error, a significant error of judgment from someone who has a lot to offer this country and a lot to offer this parliament.”

Mr Bandt said the senator had not been involved in the justice portfolio since the May federal election.

Opposition frontbencher Angus Taylor said Ms Thorpe was undoubtedly conflicted while on the law enforcement committee.

“It sure looks like a conflict of interest to me, she’s dating a bikie boss at the same time she’s investigating the bikies,” he told Sky News.

“I note she’s maintained her portfolio positions. The Greens have also been keen to lecture us on integrity, but they would be hypocritical if they don’t take appropriate action … this is a pretty egregious conflict of interest.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.