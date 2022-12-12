AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Powerlines against the sun and sky.
The Greens will meet virtually to discuss their position on the government's power price cut plan. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Greens to discuss position on power laws

Paul Osborne December 13, 2022

The fate of proposed government laws to push down the price of energy will be discussed at a virtual Greens party room meeting.

Parliament will sit on Thursday to debate the laws which provide for a 12-month price cap of $12 per gigajoule through a “gas market emergency price order”, applying to uncontracted gas offered on the wholesale market.

They also set up mandatory “gas market codes” to regulate the supply and purchase of gas, which the government will implement in relation to wholesale gas.

At the same time, the federal government will work with NSW and Queensland on a temporary coal price cap of $125 a tonne.

Labor has a majority in the lower house to get the laws through, but requires the support of the Greens and one crossbencher in the Senate to finalise the reform.

The Greens argue coal and gas companies should be funding any price compensation, rather than the government, and a windfall profits tax would have been better.

Greens leader Adam Bandt said he was also concerned there could be “compensation” for coal companies, and that there was nothing in the plan to ease householders away from the use of gas.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who has already spoken with Mr Bandt, said there was nothing in the legislation to provide any compensation to coal firms.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the government would “engage in a respectful way” to secure the passage of the laws.

“Anybody who votes against this in the parliament is voting for higher prices for Australian industry and for Australian families,” he said.

“We need to act with some urgency here … our goal is to make a meaningful difference next year to these energy prices.”

