AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Albanese to meet Greens on energy relief
The Greens will negotiate for a freeze on power bills and support to replace gas appliances. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Greens to push for energy relief details

Maeve Bannister December 14, 2022

The Greens will continue to push for extra support for households and businesses ahead of proposed energy relief measures being debated in parliament.

The federal government wants parliament to support a 12-month gas price cap of $12 per gigajoule and a temporary coal price cap of $125 a tonne.

The proposed laws would also set up mandatory “gas market codes” to regulate the supply and purchase of gas.

But it will need the votes of either the coalition or the Greens plus one crossbencher to get the new laws through the Senate.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who has been isolating in Sydney after testing positive to COVID-19 last week, is expected to return to Canberra on Wednesday as he looks to secure support from the Greens and crossbench.

Greens leader Adam Bandt will push for a two-year freeze on power bills and support for businesses and households to replace gas appliances.

Mr Bandt said this could be funded by a windfall tax on coal and gas corporations.

“We want to see more money in people’s pockets paid for by making the big coal and gas corporations pay their fair share of tax,” he told reporters on Tuesday.

“We want to have some further discussions with the government about the level of support that’s going to be provided to people because we’re worried that people are going to wind up doing it tough.”

Mr Bandt admitted negotiating did not mean everyone got what they wanted, but he was hopeful his talks with the prime minister would result in positive changes to the proposal. 

“Does everyone in these discussions end up getting everything they want? Not always,” he said.

“Are we able to do something that means people get a bit more money in their pocket than they otherwise would have, and help people reduce their power bills in the long term? I think that’s within reach.”

He said the minor party does not want to stand in the way of energy relief and was approaching discussions with the government in good faith. 

Parliament will meet on Thursday for a special sitting to debate and pass the relief measures before Christmas. 

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.