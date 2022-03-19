AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
Greens leader Adam Bandt
Australia can lift people out of poverty while boosting the economy, Greens leader Adam Bandt says. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Greens unveil $89b income support increase

Dominic Giannini March 20, 2022

More than five million Australians – including more than two million on the age pension – would receive income support boosts from July 2023 under a Greens plan. 

The minor party has announced if it holds the balance of power after the federal election it would raise all federal government income supports to $88 a day to get them above the Henderson poverty line. 

The payment would equate to more than $32,000 a year with indexation tied to the poverty line.

The “liveable income guarantee” is expected to cost almost $89 billion over the forward estimates and will be paid for by the party’s proposed tax on large corporations and billionaires.

“In a wealthy country like ours, no one should live in poverty,” Greens leader Adam Bandt said.

“By making billionaires and big corporations pay their fair share of tax, we can lift people out of poverty while also lifting wages and boosting our economy.”

Mutual obligation requirements will also be abolished and measures such as the parental income and asset test will be scrapped for those not living at home.

“To cut costs, the Liberals have made many of these payments hard to get while blaming people for failing to find jobs that just aren’t there,” Mr Bandt said.

“Anyone who has been on Centrelink can tell you the system is broken: it’s underfunded, it’s built on systems of humiliation and cruelty, and it traps people in cycles of poverty as bills pile up and urgent needs go unmet.”

Centrelink staff would also increase by 5000 to help implement the plan. 

The raft of measures were costed by the Parliamentary Budget Office with the caveat the actual plan could end up costing the bottom line further.

“In extending the income eligibility threshold, it is likely that some potential recipients near the income cut-off point may choose to either reduce their work hours or not undertake additional working hours that they otherwise would have,” the PBO says in its costing letter to the Greens.

“The extent of this effect is highly uncertain and therefore has not been included in the estimated financial implications of this proposal.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.