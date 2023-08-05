AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
A greyhound at Wentworth Park in Sydney (file image)
A leading Tasmanian greyhound trainer is being investigated over mistreatment claims. Image by Danny Casey/AAP PHOTOS
  • sport

Greyhound trainer suspended after mistreatment claims

Cassandra Morgan August 5, 2023

Tasmania’s racing watchdog has suspended a prominent greyhound trainer after allegations of animal mistreatment.

The Office of Racing Integrity is investigating Anthony Bullock after advocacy organisation Animal Liberation Tasmania this week published anonymously sourced footage purporting to show his facility at Exeter, north of Launceston, in July.

In the footage, some greyhounds appeared to be kept in freezing conditions in tin sheds without coats or blankets, the organisation said.

Some appeared to have no bedding, while others had shredded paper to sleep on.

What appeared to be animal cages or traps were seen on the property.

A horse looked to be in poor condition, while a ute on the property was loaded with horse bones, skins and a head, alongside a dead pademelon, the organisation said.

The footage showed another two dead pademelons at the rear of what appeared to be training runs.

The watchdog announced on Saturday Mr Bullock’s licence was suspended.

The suspension would continue either until their probe concluded, or until otherwise advised.

“Once finalised, a report in relation to the inquiry will be publicly released,” it said in a statement.

The authority is investigating whether Mr Bullock breached any of the rules set out by Greyhounds Australasia.

Tasmanian Greens leader Dr Rosalie Woodruff said she was concerned the probe would be “another show trial”, and the authority had lost the community’s confidence.

She called for the government to launch an independent investigation by someone outside of the racing industry.

“They need to be a non-Tasmanian and to look into these serious allegations of greyhound abuse,” Dr Woodruff said.

The Greens leader was concerned Mr Bullock’s “potentially 90” dogs would have nowhere to go.

State Independent MP Kristie Johnston welcomed the greyhound trainer’s suspension but also questioned what would happen to the animals in his care.

She said she would follow up with Racing Minister Felix Ellis, the racing watchdog and the RSPCA to find out.

“After the footage of the animals and their condition was made public it is my firm view that the community’s expectation is that the animals be removed from his care and looked after properly,” Ms Johnston said in a statement on Saturday. 

The RSPCA said it would work to ensure the safety and welfare of the greyhounds in Mr Bullock’s care, it said.

“We will be closely monitoring the welfare of Mr Bullock’s dogs while these investigations are underway,” the RSPCA said.

“This is a wake-up call for all those involved in the racing. 

“It is long past time for this industry to be made to stand on its own feet – by ending taxpayer funding for this so-called ‘sport’.”

Animal Liberation Tasmania spokeswoman Kristy Alger claimed the racing watchdog had already visited Mr Bullock’s property, so it was essentially “investigating itself and its own failings”.

Tasracing chief executive Andrew Jenkins on Thursday said his organisation would wait to see how the probe panned out before it considered further action.

Tasracing was open to a greyhound code of practice and the body was consulting with its chief veterinary and animal welfare officer about the footage, Mr Jenkins said.

