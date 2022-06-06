AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
RESCUED GREYHOUNDS AGED CARE
In an Australian first, aged care residents will interact with greyhounds to boost quality of life. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO
  • animal

Greyhounds to give life in aged care homes

Melissa Meehan June 7, 2022

They say you can’t teach an old dog new tricks, but an Australian first pilot program bringing together rescued greyhounds and aged care residents hopes to prove them wrong. 

The Hounds Helping Humans pilot is set to be introduced into HammondCare residential aged care homes in coming months.

The pilot will build on previous animal engagement programs with seniors that have been found to greatly improve their quality of life by decreasing loneliness and depression, increasing physical activity and improving socialisation.

It will also include residents living with dementia. 

HammondCare Chief Executive Mike Baird said meaningful involvement with everyday life was crucial to everyone’s wellbeing. 

“What a wonderful outcome if rescued greyhounds can be given a new purpose providing happiness for the those who are older in the community,” he said.

Greyhound Rescue President Nat Panzarino said greyhounds were good candidates to assist with wellbeing in aged care services. 

They are generally calm in nature as well as being tall enough for people in wheelchairs or confined to beds to interact with them.

“At Greyhound Rescue we know all too well the magic that these incredible hounds can bring to people’s lives,” Ms Panzarino said. 

“What better way to share this magic with more people than bringing greyhounds to where they are really needed – to brighten the lives of people are craving connection and companionship.”

A 2013 Australian study found aged care residents with dementia and low mood demonstrated significantly improved depression scores after receiving dog-assisted support relative to human-only intervention.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.