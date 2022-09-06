Growth likely rose by about 3pct in Q2

Australia is on track to lock in another solid quarter of economic growth, despite rising interest rates and soaring inflation.

A healthy expansion in gross domestic product is anticipated, partly due to elevated household spending and an improved trade balance.

The national accounts figures for the June quarter are set to be released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday.

St George economists are forecasting growth to rise by 1.1 per cent in the quarter, for annual growth of 3.6 per cent.

CommSec economist Ryan Felsman is expecting a quarterly gain of 0.8 per cent and a rise of 3.3 per cent over the year.

Despite the central bank embarking on a monetary policy tightening cycle in June, ANZ senior economist Felicity Emmett said the economy had considerable momentum in the second quarter.

“Inflationary pressures remain intense, and although growth in average wages has slowed from the first quarter it is clearly trending higher and shows that the tight labour market is feeding through more quickly into wages than the wage price index suggests,” Ms Emmett said.

ANZ economists also expect gross domestic product to have increased by 0.8 per cent in the three months to June.

The Reserve Bank of Australia hiked interest rates for the fifth month in a row on Tuesday, leaving the official cash interest rate at 2.35 per cent.

Elsewhere, Australia’s trade surplus hit record highs in the June quarter thanks to strong prices for key exports such as coal, metals, and grains, according to data released on Tuesday.

The trade surplus, or the balance on goods and services, increased by $16.3 billion in the June quarter to a record level of $43.1 billion.