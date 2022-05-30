AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
ABS NATIONAL ACCOUNTS STOCK
Economists are forecasting quarterly economic growth to be a disappointing 0.5 per cent. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS
  • economy, business and finance

Growth slows significantly in early 2022

Colin Brinsden, AAP Economics and Business Correspondent
May 31, 2022

The latest national accounts are expected to show the economy slowed significantly in the first three months of the year, faced with the impact of COVID-19 Omicron variant and floods along the east coast of Australia.

Economists will finalise their forecasts after a series of March quarter figures are released by Australian Bureau of Statistics for company profits and inventories, and international trade on Tuesday.

At this stage, economists are forecasting quarterly growth of 0.5 per cent, after disappointing business investment and construction data last week took the gloss off earlier upbeat household spending data. 

That compares with 3.4 per cent expansion in the December quarter as the economy recovered from the Delta variant disruption.

If correct, it would see the annual growth rate slow to 2.8 per cent compared with 4.2 per cent in the December quarter.

The national accounts will be released on Wednesday.

“The new government has inherited a difficult situation,” KPMG chief economist Brendan Rynne said.

“The momentum we saw in the domestic economy during the last quarter of 2021, has slowed, consistent with international experience across G7 economies which collectively shrunk in the March quarter.”

Among Tuesday’s data, company profits are forecast to rise by 4.5 per cent and business inventories – stock on shelves and in warehouses – are predicted to increase 0.7 per cent.

But net exports are expected to be a 1.4 percentage points drag on the March quarter growth result.

Meanwhile, building approvals figures for April are expected to stabilise with a 0.5 per cent rise after sharp double-digit swings in recent months.

Also on Tuesday, the weekly ANZ-Roy Morgan consumer confidence index – a pointer to future household spending – will capture the initial response to the election of a Labor government for the first time in almost a decade.

