Max Gawn and Brodie Grundy
Melbourne's Max Gawn and Brodie Grundy face a key clash with Magpies Darcy Cameron and Mason Cox. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

Grundy set for AFL battle with old Magpies mates

Shayne Hope June 11, 2023

Melbourne ruckman Brodie Grundy looms as a central figure against Collingwood, the club that forced him out, in a King’s Birthday showdown that presents as a possible AFL grand final preview.

Punted by the Pies last year to ease salary cap pressure, Grundy has overcome his injury woes and landed on his feet with the Demons.

His fearsome ruck combination with Max Gawn – once a fairytale combination in All-Australian selections – has been integral in the Dees’ success so far, the pair playing selfless roles for the betterment of their side.

Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin couldn’t be happier with his acquisition, who can make a statement when he and Gawn take on Darcy Cameron and Mason Cox in a pivotal ruck battle at the MCG on Monday.

“He put in a power of work through the summer and he’s now at a club that really values what he brings to his team and we’re certainly going to embrace that,” Goodwin said of Grundy.

“He’s obviously playing against his old team. He’s got some mates, he’s pretty close to Mason (Cox) I think.

“It’s going to be a pretty good battle in there. Whenever you play your old club, there’s a little bit of a point to prove.”

Melbourne (8-4) can keep the heat on ladder-leading Collingwood (11-1) and Port Adelaide (11-2) with a win on Monday.

They are well aware of the threats posed by the Magpies, even without suspended star Jordan De Goey and a string of injured players, headlined by Steele Sidebottom and Jeremy Howe.

“They’re the hottest team in town, there’s no doubt about that,” Goodwin said of a side that has won eight straight matches.

“But with that, it gives opportunity, and there are things within their game that we feel we can get after.

“We’re not going to state them publicly but there’s things that we think we can get after.

“They’re playing a high level of footy in all phases of the game. If you give them the space offensively and the speed that they have, they cause trouble.

“We’ll looking to take away as many of those things and put some of our strengths against them.”

Melbourne are also without key players, including Brownlow Medal fancy Clayton Oliver, who is sidelined with an infected blister after missing two matches with a hamstring injury.

Christian Petracca and Jack Viney will need to step up again to cover Oliver’s absence, while Tom Sparrow and Angus Brayshaw are also set for more midfield time.

“Clayton leaves a pretty big hole in that area of the ground,” Goodwin said.

“This gives us an opportunity to grow and not all the time do you have your best players available.

“The team we’re playing on the weekend doesn’t have some of theirs, so we’re no different than anyone.”

