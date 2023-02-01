AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Matildas defender Clare Polkinghorne.
Clare Polkinghorne could win a record 152nd cap for Australia in the upcoming Cup of Nations. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • soccer

Gustavsson names squad for Matildas World Cup trial run

George Clarke February 2, 2023

After naming his squad for the upcoming Cup of Nations, Matildas boss Tony Gustavsson says Australia will use the upcoming tournament as a dress rehearsal for the World Cup later this year.

Australia open the three-round competition against Czechia – formerly the Czech Republic – in Gosford on February 16 before games with Spain and Jamaica in quick succession.

Gustavsson wants to mirror the World Cup later this year, in which his side can guarantee themselves a passage out of the pool stage with a top-two finish.

The Swede has remained loyal to the players he has previously deployed, with Western Sydney defender Clare Hunt the only uncapped name in his latest squad.

Cortnee Vine (Sydney FC), Katrina Gorry and Larissa Crummer (both Brisbane Roar), and Melbourne Victory’s Alex Chidiac and Elise Kellond-Knight are the other players selected from the A-League Women.

At the other end of the spectrum to Hunt, veteran defender Clare Polkinghorne can claim Australia’s all-time appearance record if she takes the field for what would be her 152nd cap.

Experienced midfielder Tameka Yallop returns to the squad after missing the last camp due to an ankle injury along with forward Emily Gielnik and goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold.

Matildas regulars Kyah Simon and Ellie Carpenter remain sidelined with knee injuries.

“Our Cup of Nations squad has been selected in line with our principles built in the back half of 2022 as we continue to create consistency and chemistry among the playing group,” Gustavsson said.

“This is particularly important in a tournament that mirrors the group-stage play and presents an opportunity to maximise our time together with less than 200 days until the FIFA Women’s World Cup kicks off.

“We know there are some areas we need to continue evolving in and that will be the focus of our matches against three opponents that provide a real variety of approach.”

MATILDAS SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Mackenzie Arnold, Teagan Micah, Lydia Williams

Defenders: Steph Catley, Charlotte Grant, Clare Hunt, Alanna Kennedy, Aivi Luik, Courtney Nevin, Clare Polkinghorne

Midfielders: Alex Chidiac, Kyra Cooney-Cross, Katrina Gorry, Elise Kellond-Knight, Amy Sayer, Emily van Egmond, Clare Wheeler, Tameka Yallop

Forwards: Larissa Crummer, Caitlin Foord, Mary Fowler, Emily Gielnik, Sam Kerr, Hayley Raso, Cortnee Vine.

