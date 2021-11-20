 Gutherson signs new Parramatta NRL deal - Australian Associated Press

Clint Gutherson
Clint Gutherson has signed a new three-year deal with Parramatta keeping him at the Eels until 2025. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Gutherson signs new Parramatta NRL deal

Scott Bailey November 20, 2021

Clint Gutherson will stay at Parramatta until the end of 2025 with the Eels securing the biggest name in their off-season recruitment battle.

The Eels confirmed their co-captain had inked a new three-year deal, stemming the tide of high-profile players leaving the club.

The contract means he and halfback Mitch Moses are locked in for at least the next two years with the Eels able to build their roster around them.

One of the highest try scorers in the team, Gutherson had 20 try assists and averaged 170 run metres this year.

The fullback had attracted interest from other NRL rivals, but on Friday night inked the new deal before the Eels’ announcement on Saturday.

“We are delighted for Clint and his partner Jesse to remain part of the Eels,” Eels GM of football Mark O’Neill said.

“Clint is a key leader of the club and the energy and commitment he brings to work every day is unparalleled. 

“Additionally, his on-field performances week in and week out are always at a consistently high level.”

Gutherson’s new deal comes after Brad Arthur’s contract was extended until the end of 2024.

The club have also re-signed Reagan Campbell-Gillard until the end of 2025.

But they have lost Isaiah Papali’i and Marata Niukore to the Wests Tigers and Warriors.

Fifteen other players still remain off contract at the end of 2022, with the Eels trying to hold on to Reed Mahoney.

