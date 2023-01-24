GWS sack development boss after drug bust

GWS have fired development boss Robbie Chancellor after he pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine.

Chancellor was arrested by undercover police buying cocaine while going for a jog near his Marrickville home in December.

The arrest came just three months after he joined GWS as the club’s new head of development.

Chancellor has since pleaded guilty to the charge and is due to be sentenced in March.

The developments are a major embarrassment for the Giants as they attempt to rebuild the squad following the departure of a host of stars at the end of last season.

Tanner Bruhn (Geelong), Bobby Hill (Collingwood), Jacob Hopper and Tim Taranto (both Richmond) were the latest players to leave the club, while coach Leon Cameron stood down in May last year.

Adam Kingsley has since been appointed the full-time coach of GWS.

Chancellor worked with Kingsley at St Kilda and coached the Western Jets for the past two years.

He began his career as a football technology assistant at Hawthorn before joining Melbourne as a football/opposition analyst.

Chancellor joined St Kilda in 2013 as an opposition analyst and manager of performance analysis before transitioning to coaching and becoming an assistant coach at the Saints, in charge of stoppages and team structure.

Giants football manager Jason McCartney touted Chancellor as a “valuable asset” when the former Saints assistant arrived at GWS in September.

But Chancellor lasted just four months in the role, with GWS confirming on Tuesday they had parted ways.