Jordan McLean.
Cowboys prop Jordan McLean will make his Origin debut for NSW against Queensland in Brisbane. Image by Scott Radford-Chisholm/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Haas out of Origin as Blues bank on McLean

George Clarke July 4, 2022

Jordan McLean will debut for NSW in the place of Payne Haas after the Brisbane prop was ruled out of State of Origin III with a shoulder injury.

In the only other change to the NSW game day side announced on Monday, coach Brad Fittler has opted to recall Jack Wighton.

But the Canberra five-eighth will have to make do with being the Blues’ 18th man after missing game two with COVID-19.

Haas, who has been battling a recurring AC joint issue all season, played in the Broncos’ 40-26 defeat to the Cowboys on Saturday.

He has since reaggravated the injury and won’t feature in the decider at Suncorp Stadium on July 13.

McLean was part of the extended squad for Origin II but has yet to earn NSW honours, despite winning eight caps for Australia.

The Blues haven’t won a decider in Brisbane since 2005 and Fittler has banked on a familiar formula to get the job done.

Despite the withdrawal of Latrell Mitchell, Wighton has been unable to dislodge Matt Burton and Stephen Crichton in the centres or Siosifa Talakai on the bench.

Fittler has also stuck with the one-two punch of Api Koroisau as his starting hooker with Damien Cook set to come in off the bench.

The uncapped trio of Nicho Hynes, Jacob Saifiti and Reece Robson round out the extended squad with Parramatta’s Clint Gutherson.

NSW: James Tedesco (capt), Brian To’o, Matt Burton, Stephen Crichton, Daniel Tupou, Jarome Luai, Nathan Cleary, Jordan McLean, Api Koroisau, Jake Trbojevic, Cameron Murray, Liam Martin, Isaah Yeo. Bench: Damien Cook, Angus Crichton, Junior Paulo, Siosifa Talakai. Reserves: Jack Wighton, Nicho Hynes, Clint Gutherson, Jacob Saifiti, Reece Robson.

