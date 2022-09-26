AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Uptus signage (file)
The AFP is investigating the theft of Optus customer data affecting up to 9.8 million Australians. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS
  • telecommunication service

Hackers release data in Optus breach

John Kidman, Tess Ikonomou and Andrew Brown
September 27, 2022

The sensitive details of 10,000 Australian customers have reportedly been released by the hackers behind last week’s massive Optus data breach.

The illegally obtained information includes passport and driver’s licence numbers, dates of birth and home addresses, according to cyber security researcher and writer Jeremy Kirk from ISMG Corp.

Mr Kirk, who says he has been in contact with those responsible for the attack on the telco, said they were also threatening to release the same number of records every day until a $1.5 million ransom is paid.

“Bad news. The Optus hacker has released 10,000 customer records and says a 10K batch will be released every day over the next four days if Optus doesn’t give into the extortion demand,” he tweeted on Tuesday morning.

Government Services Minister Bill Shorten said Optus needed to do better.

“Based on what I’ve been told, Optus hasn’t done enough … to protect their customers and their follow up needs to be much more diligent,” he told the Nine Network’s Today.

“I think it’s time for … a big overhaul of how our data is kept by big corporations.

“We’re doing everything we can to apprehend the hackers but there is no doubt the defences of the company were, as I’ve been informed, inadequate.”

Mr Shorten said the hack raised questions about how much of people’s data big companies should keep and for how long. 

Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil told the ABC on Monday the attack was not “sophisticated”.

A federal police investigation has been launched into the data breach, which has affected 9.8 million Australians.

Operation Hurricane has been established by the AFP to identify the people behind the breach, as well as prevent identity fraud of those affected.

Assistant Commissioner of Cyber Command Justine Gough said the investigation into the source of the data breach would be complex.

The task force will work with the Australian Signals Directorate, overseas police as well as Optus.

Opposition cyber security spokesman James Paterson told Sky News the government bore some responsibility and criticised its response to the hack as “slow”.

Slater and Gordon Lawyers are investigating whether to launch a class action lawsuit against Optus on behalf of former and current customers. 

Class actions senior associate Ben Zocco said the leaked information posed a risk to vulnerable people, including domestic violence survivors and victims of stalking. 

Ms O’Neil launched a scathing attack on Optus in parliament on Monday.

She said responsibility laid squarely at the feet of the telco giant and that the government was looking at ways to mitigate the fallout.

The minister called on the telco to provide free credit monitoring to former and present customers who had their data stolen in the breach.

Optus has announced it will be providing the most affected current and former customers with a free 12-month credit monitoring subscription to Equifax Protect.

Payment details and account passwords have not been compromised.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.