AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Hairdressers help detect skin cancer
A free training course will help hairdressers identify danger skin lesions on clients. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS
  • health

Hairdressers a cut above for helping detect skin cancer

Joanna Guelas June 7, 2023

Hairdressers could be saving Australians from skin cancer as well as split ends.

Barbers, hairdressers and apprentices will be able to access a free training course on how to identify danger skin lesions.

The practice is not unusual, with almost half of hairdressers in the US examining clients’ scalps, according to researchers.

At least 10 per cent of scalp and neck melanomas were detected by hairdressers in the US.

But there are no Australian statistics regarding hairdressers finding lesions, despite the country having the highest incidence of skin cancer in the world, medical student Brodie Campbell says.

Almost 17,000 Australians are expected to be diagnosed with melanoma in 2023, according to the Melanoma Institute Australia.

“Since early detection is a key factor for improving survival, the need for improved initiatives is clear,” Ms Campbell said.

“I was speaking to a few salons in Townsville as part of my research and one woman had found 12 melanomas within her career.”

She partnered with Skin Cancer College Australasia to develop an online training course on how to recognise possible skin cancers.

It is important hairdressers know how to approach the topic with clients and encourage them to seek a medical opinion, Ms Campbell says.

The course will be available until the end of June to hairdressers and barbers working within Townsville in north Queensland.

Ms Campbell hopes this will increase the chance of early cancer detection in low socio-economic and rural populations often missed by checks.

“If we can get TAFE and the other providers of these education courses to include something whether – it’s our course or something similar – everyone gets educated, everyone benefits,” she said. 

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.