AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Waste bins outside a property in Spotswood, Melbourne (file)
More than two million tonnes of materials sent to Australian landfill each year is recyclable. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS
  • environmental issue

Half Australia’s ‘rubbish’ can be recycled

Katelyn Catanzariti November 13, 2022

Australians recycle nearly 30 times the amount they did in the mid-1990s – an increase from seven per cent to more than 60 per cent of all disposed materials, a waste audit has revealed.

Or, in other words, a massive 43 million tonnes compared to 1.5 million tonnes, according to the Aussie non-for-profit environmental foundation Planet Ark.

But there’s still much more to be done. Half the rubbish sent to landfill could be directed elsewhere, they say.

Conservative estimates show 2.44 million tonnes of the total 4.9 million tonnes of materials consigned to landfill each year is either recyclable or compostable.

Planet Ark estimates up to 18 per cent (441,000 tonnes) of the material in council provided waste bins is recyclable, while a massive 41-52 per cent (conservatively 2.1 million tonnes) could be composted at home or organic processing facilities.

“Clearly, far too much,” says co-CEO Rebecca Gilling.

“The good news is that with just small changes our recycling behaviours and further investment in large scale food processing and composting facilities for garden and food waste, which is already underway, we could significantly reduce the quantity of waste going to landfill.”

This National Recycling Week, Planet Ark has been asking Australians to consider whether the items they are putting in general waste could have a greener destination.

“There is still more we could be doing to ensure valuable resources don’t end up wasted in landfill,” Ms Gilling said.

“That’s why this year Planet Ark wants people to pause and think about what they are currently sending to landfill and ask whether it is waste after all.”

As part of their ‘Waste isn’t waste until it’s wasted’ campaign, Planet Ark is offering tips on how to follow the recycling guide and a slew of educational resources to help kids and adults understand what can be reused, repurposed or recycled in a bid to reduce our environmental footprint.

“Recycling in Australia has come a long way … and is highly valuable for both our environment and our economy,” Ms Gilling said.

“But there is still more we could be doing to ensure valuable resources don’t end up wasted in landfill.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.