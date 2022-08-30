AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nat Fyfe
Fremantle skipper Nat Fyfe (l) is out of Saturday's elimination final against the Western Bulldogs. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

Hamstrung Fyfe out of AFL knockout final

Shayne Hope August 30, 2022

Fremantle have suffered a huge blow with captain Nat Fyfe ruled out of the AFL elimination final against the Western Bulldogs because of a hamstring injury.

Fyfe sustained the injury to his right leg in training, with scans on Monday confirming a hamstring strain.

It is the opposite leg to the hamstring injury that sidelined Fyfe for three games before his return for the win over GWS in round 23.

Fremantle haven’t yet put a timeline on Fyfe’s recovery, but the dual Brownlow medallist has been ruled out of Saturday night’s knockout clash with the Bulldogs at Optus Stadium.

“These hamstring strain injuries are very much a case-by-case basis for each individual,” Dockers football manager Peter Bell said in a statement.

“We won’t have a timeline just yet on Nathan’s return, but we are hopeful that we will see him feature at some point in the upcoming finals series.”

Fyfe has played just seven games this season after overcoming multiple shoulder surgeries, a knee injury and an operation on his back over the past year.

The Dockers are hopeful ruck-forward Rory Lobb (shoulder) and swingman Griffin Logue (adductor) will be passed fit to return against the Bulldogs.

Key forward Matt Taberner (calf) is also in a race to prove his fitness.

