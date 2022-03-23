Hannah’s family and friends at inquest

After hearing about the man whose actions caused the deaths of his estranged wife and their three children, an inquest in Brisbane will hear from family and friends of Hannah Clarke.

Rowan Baxter was the focus of evidence on Wednesday in the Coroners Court proceedings intended to determine what could have been done to prevent the tragedy.

On February 19, 2020 Baxter set alight Ms Clarke’s car with Aaliyah, six, Laianah, four, and Trey, three inside just after she left her parent’s Camp Hill home to take the children to school.

The badly burnt adults escaped the vehicle but Baxter, 42, stabbed himself with a knife, dying nearby.

Ms Clarke, 31, died the same day in hospital.

Baxter was a hothead who squashed Ms Clarke’s ideas, expected sex every day and enjoyed seeing people suffer – even vomit – when he trained them in gyms, the inquest was told on Wednesday.

Pastor Christopher Ensbey said Baxter cried on Mr Ensbey’s shoulder, talked about his marriage to Ms Clarke and admitted he could be controlling towards the end of 2019.

“Looking back I would not say he was remorseful genuinely for his actions and control, I’d say he was remorseful for the fact he’s lost his home life,” Mr Ensbey, who had met Baxter in a gym, told the inquest.

Weeks before she died Ms Clarke asked how to write a will, Lewis Bartlett told the inquest. He knew Baxter from about 2008 and employed Ms Clarke at his sports shoe store.

“She said if anything ever happened to her she wanted to make sure her children were well looked after and went to the right people,” Mr Bartlett said.

When he replied that nothing would happen to her, Ms Clarke said: “No, he’s going to try and kill me.”

Ms Clarke said she had told the police her concerns and he thought things would be put in place to protect her.

Mr Bartlett said Ms Clarke had fears about what Baxter would do to her, but didn’t think he would harm the children.

“But she did say that he would use the kids against her as almost like a bargaining chip,” he said.

The inquest also heard Baxter abducted Laianah off the street on Boxing Day, taking her to NSW and admitted leaving a recording device at Ms Clarke’s house.

“He then overheard Hannah talking to her mother, where they called him a narcissist and other derogatory names,” said counsel assisting Jacoba Brasch QC said, referring to a friend’s statement.

Ms Clarke’s mother Suzanne and a number of friends are due to take the stand on Thursday.